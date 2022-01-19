Chef John Ash shares 8 hearty, simple ways to make stew

OK … here’s your culinary quiz for today: What’s a stew?

In culinary dictionaries, stews are defined as dishes made with a cooking technique called braising. In fact, the words stewing and braising mean the same thing. Braising is a moist-heat cooking technique that breaks down tough cuts of meat and turns them tender and succulent. It's done at low heat over a relatively long time in a pot with a lid on, either on the stovetop or in the oven.

Meats like beef chuck, short ribs, brisket, oxtail, pork shoulder and lamb shanks are great for braising, as are dark-meat cuts of chicken like thighs and drumsticks. Depending on the meat, cooking time can vary from a few minutes for seafood to several hours for a tough piece of red meat.

“The Oxford Companion to Food” notes that stews have many practical advantages: “Everything can be combined in one pot so there is no wastage of fuel and less washing up. The mixture of ingredients in a thick and opaque sauce casts a veil of uncertainty over the proportions of expensive ingredients to cheap ones (I love that observation). It also enables the cook to be away from the kitchen before a meal.”

Traditionally, the meat is first browned in hot fat before it’s covered either partially or completely with stock or some other flavorful liquid along with flavorings and seasonings. It’s simmered at a low temperature, ideally just below boiling at between 205 and 210 degrees.

At this temperature, the connective tissues in meat break down and turn into collagen, which thickens and adds body to the cooking liquid. Sometimes the meat is coated in flour before browning, which adds additional thickening.

If you’re making stew as opposed to pot roast, you typically cut the meat into smaller pieces, but the cooking method is the same. Vegetables like carrots and potatoes usually go in toward the end of the cooking, so they don't get mushy. It’s your choice.

Though traditionally we associate “stew” with red meat cooked in one pot, the term has now morphed to include any protein. Here are some of my favorite recipes, and not all are meat-based.

There are no beans in this dish, but you could add them if you like. I usually serve this with jasmine rice and a garnish of grated cotija cheese and cilantro and some pan-grilled green onions.

Texas Red

Makes 6-8 servings (about 12 cups)

8 whole mixed dried chiles (5 ancho and 3 guajillo or all ancho, about 3 ounces)

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more as needed

3 pounds trimmed beef chuck, cut into small pieces (1-inch cubes)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 large onions, coarsely chopped (4-5 cups)

8 garlic cloves, minced (5 tablespoons)

2 jalapeño or serrano chiles, seeded if desired, minced

2 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 can (28 ounces) whole peeled plum tomatoes, hand crushed or pureed with their juice

4 cups beef or chicken stock

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 - 3 teaspoons red wine vinegar, or to taste

Toast dried chiles in a dry skillet over medium-high heat until fragrant and puffed, 1- 2 minutes per side. Remove stems and seeds and discard. Transfer chiles to a large measuring cup or bowl and cover with hot water. Keep chiles submerged with a small plate on top and let soak for 30 minutes. Remove from water and puree in a blender with ½ cup soaking liquid. Reserve remaining soaking water for thinning.

Heat a large, heavy pot over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil. Season beef with 2 ½ teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Brown beef in two batches, adding more oil as needed, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Add remaining tablespoon oil, the onions, garlic and minced jalapeños or serranos to pot. Cook over medium-high heat until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. (If the pan gets too dark, add a little water and scrape up browned bits with a wooden spoon to deglaze.) Add cumin and oregano and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute.

Stir in browned beef and chile puree. Add tomato, stock, sugar, soy sauce and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer gently, covered, until meat is very tender and juices are thick, 2½ - 3 hours. (Check pot once an hour for excessive evaporation; if chile mixture seems dry, add a little of the chile soaking water.)

Season stew with salt to your taste and stir in vinegar. Serve immediately (or refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months).

You can add anything to flavor the rich braising liquid here, such as dried porcini (rehydrated and sauteed, along with the onions), a little ancho or chipotle chile. The dish is even better when you make it ahead and reheat it, and it freezes beautifully.