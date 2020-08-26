Chef John Ash shares his favorite summertime recipes

Each season has its unique ingredients and flavors, but summer provides the most abundant. It’s hard to keep up with the delicious “glut” we’re presented with at this time of year.

“Summer cooking implies a sense of immediacy, a capacity to capture the essence of the fleeting moment,” noted Elizabeth David, the Grande Dame of English food writing.

My challenge to you is to not miss the moment. Be adventurous and try things you haven’t tried before!

I suggest you also listen to your favorite summer music while cooking. At the risk of revealing my dotage, some of my faves are “Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison, “Hot Time in the Summertime” by Sly and the Family Stone and “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts. Fill in with your own playlist.

Here then are some of my perennial favorite summer recipes to get you going.

Licuados (“blendeds” or “liquifieds” in English) are part of the larger universe of fruit drinks made with fruit juice diluted with milk (either fresh or canned) or water. They’re found all over Mexico and Central America. They are simple to make and come in as many variations as there are cooks to make them. Besides fruit, they can include nuts and raw egg.

Aguas frescas are made in advance and ladled from large jars, and other drinks such as refrescos and jugos are typically mass-produced and bottled. By contrast, licuados usually are blended and made to order. Sometimes they are made into “adult beverages” with the addition of a little rum.

Lime Licuado

Makes about 3 cups

2 large limes, washed and roughly chopped

⅓ cup sugar

⅓ cup sweetened condensed milk

3 large mint leaves, plus more for garnish

2 cups cold water

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend on high speed for 30-40 seconds or until limes are finely chopped. Strain through a medium strainer, pressing down on the solids. Adjust sweet and sour elements to your own taste. Chill until very cold or pour over a few ice cubes and garnish with mint.

Variation: Add 1 small skinned and seeded avocado before blending.

Native Americans (the Narragansett) introduced colonists to this mix of beans and corn which they called “msickquatash.” Mark Twain listed succotash (along with possum, coon and cobblers) among the foods from home he most craved while traveling!

Summer Succotash

Makes 6 servings

3 cups green and/or yellow wax beans, cut on the diagonal into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoon butter

1 cup chopped sweet red onion

1 medium red bell pepper

1 medium poblano pepper

2 cups diced zucchini or other summer squash

2 cups fresh corn kernels

¾ cup chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup crème fraiche

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, parsley, tarragon or whatever herb you like

Blanch the beans in boiling salted water until crisp-tender. Drain and run under cold water to stop the cooking.

Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and peppers and cook for a minute or two or until just beginning to soften. Stir in squash and corn and cook for another minute or two, stirring.

Add the stock and crème fraiche and cook until vegetables are crisp-tender and liquid has reduced to a creamy consistency. Season to your taste with salt and pepper and stir in basil (or other herbs) just before serving.

This is a perfect summertime dish. The “fire” comes from heat of the serrano chiles that contrasts with the “íce” — cool, refreshing fruit. The aromatic mint, tart lime, feta and salty prosciutto add delicious flavor counterpoints. Use whatever fruit are best in the market.

“Fire and Ice” Peach Salad with Feta, Figs and Prosciutto

Serves 8

⅓ cup sugar or honey

¼ cup white wine or water

1 teaspoon seeded and minced serrano chiles, or to taste

2 tablespoons finely diced red bell peppers

¼ cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

8 firm ripe peaches

4 ounces fresh feta cheese, cut into 8 attractive pieces

8 fresh ripe figs, fanned

8 paper-thin slices of prosciutto or other salumi of your choice

Lime wedges for garnish

Garnish: Edible flower petals such as nasturtium, chive or borage (optional)

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar and wine over moderate heat and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the chiles and peppers and cool. Stir in the lime juice and mint just before serving. (Syrup can be stored covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.)

To serve: Peel peaches if desired, cut in half and remove seeds. Cut each half into thirds and arrange along with feta attractively on chilled plates. Spoon chile syrup over peaches and arrange figs and prosciutto artfully around. Sprinkle with edible flower petals, if using.