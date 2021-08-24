Chef John Ash shares his favorite ways to cook with corn

What is truly amazing about corn is its versatility and seemingly endless uses, culinary and otherwise.

There are many theories about the origins of corn, but most agree that sometime between 10,000 and 5,500 B.C., the first corn plants were hybridized and domesticated in Central and South America.

Corn is the most commonly grown crop in the U.S. Also, remember that there would be no bourbon without it!

Native Seeds/SEARCH, a nonprofit conservation organization in Arizona, identifies five types of corn (Zea mays is its scientific name):

Flint or Indian corn, which comes in many colors and is so named for its “hard as flint” outer layer.

Pop corn is a sub-variety of flint, with a soft, starchy center that facilitates the “pop” in our favorite movie snack.

Flour corn, white in color and easily ground, is the basis of tamales and tortillas. The whole kernels are used for posole.

Dent or field corn, so named because when it’s dried a “dent” forms in the top of the kernel, is used primarily for animal feed and industrial products such as ethanol.

Sweet corn, the one we are most familiar with for culinary uses, is consumed while it’s still “green” and is not dried. The old admonition was to get a pot of water boiling before you picked the corn, then get that corn into the water pronto to maintain its sweetness. With the art of hybridization, this isn’t so important now. Super-sweet varieties maintain their sweetness for days.

Without question, the “bible” of corn is Betty Fussell’s “The Story of Corn,” published by University of New Mexico Press. The book is a unique compendium of corn’s history, science, mythology, art, anecdotes and more. If you love corn as much as I do, this should be on your bookshelf.

Here are some of my favorite corn recipes:

This is great as a garnish on almost anything. I eat it straight out of the jar with a creamy cheese.

Pickled Corn

Makes about 4 cups

1 cup white wine vinegar

¾ cup water

⅓ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon fennel seed, crushed

1 tablespoon kosher salt

3 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons curry powder, such as Madras

3 ½ cups corn kernels (from 4 ears of corn)

1 small red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and diced (1 cup or so)

¾ cup diced sweet red onion

Add vinegar, water, sugar, fennel seed, salt, garlic and curry to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Add corn, red pepper and red onion and return to a simmer, about 2 minutes. Place mixture into a clean glass jar, then cover and refrigerate for up to 6 weeks.

These are like blini, the Russian small buckwheat pancake.

Tiny Corn Pancakes with Smoked Salmon

Makes about 16 cakes serving 4 to 6

¼ cup flour

¼ cup cornmeal

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup corn kernels, from 1 large ear of corn

1 small egg, beaten

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

4 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons or so milk

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon

Crème fraîche and snipped chives, for garnish

Salmon caviar (optional)

Whisk flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt and sugar together in a mixing bowl. Grind corn kernels to a rough puree in a food processor. Then add egg, yogurt and 3 tablespoons butter and pulse to mix. Add flour mixture and pulse together to make a thick batter. Set aside for at least 10 minutes. Thin with a little milk. Batter can be prepared several hours ahead and refrigerated.

Add remaining tablespoon of butter to a griddle or cast-iron pan over medium heat. Using 1 tablespoon batter, make pancakes about 2 ½ inches in diameter. Cook for 3 minutes, until bubbles appear on surface and pancakes are lightly browned. Flip and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Pancakes may be cooked in advance and reheated.

To serve, place two or three warm pancakes overlapping on small plate. Arrange a rosette of smoked salmon alongside. Drizzle with crème fraîche and sprinkle with chives and salmon caviar, if using.

Esquites is the off-the-cob version of elotes, the ubiquitous grilled and charred Mexican street corn slathered with crema or sour cream or mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, chile powder and a squeeze of lime. In this recipe I’m doing the charring on the stovetop, but you could certainly use the grill.

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Serves 4

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 ears fresh corn, shucked, kernels removed (about 4 cups fresh corn kernels)

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 ounces crumbled Cotija, feta or ricotta salata cheese

⅓ cup finely sliced scallions, green parts only

½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, stemmed and finely chopped

1 medium clove garlic, pressed or finely minced