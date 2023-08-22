Chile pop-up shop at Windsor’s PizzaLeah

MONTE RIO

Sips and cinema for hump day

Celebrate making it to mid-week at Wine Wednesday at the Monte Rio Theater. Enjoy a pre-movie winetasting Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. followed by a 7:15 p.m. screening of “Bottleshock,” the 2008 comedy-drama about how an upstart Napa winery turned the wine industry upside down at a tasting event now known as The Judgment of Paris. Paul Mathew Vineyards of Graton will be on hand offering pre-movie wine pours. Tickets are $15 and available at bit.ly/3QKVJS1. 20396 Bohemian Highway.

WINDSOR

Boonville Barn Collective pizza pop-up

Try a taste of Boonville Barn Collective’s Mendocino County grown chile powders and chile flakes as they hold a pop-up shop at PizzaLeah 3-8:30 p.m. Friday. The woman-owned farm has gained a following among chefs and connoisseurs for their signature Piment d’Ville chile flakes. Award-winning pizzaiola Leah Scurto will feature Boonville Barn Collective products on two pizza specials, including pizza with sungold tomato sauce seasoned with Piment d’Ville and topped with stracciatella and Yahualica chile flakes. Another pie is topped with fresh peaches, blue cheese and candied bacon made with sugar rush chili powder. Even if you can’t make it for the pop up, PizzaLeah will feature the special pies throughout the week. 9240 Old Redwood Hwy, #116.

HEALDSBURG

Wine Library Association hosts screening and tasting

Learn the history behind Russian River Valley’s landmark Martinelli Winery at the Sonoma County Wine Library Association’s visual oral history screening featuring Lee Martinelli, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Craftwork. During the screening, Martinelli, a fifth-generation Sonoma County resident, will share stories of his Italian ancestors and their early years in Sonoma County. Martinelli winemaker Courtney Robinett Wagoner will be on hand to pour the winery’s chardonnay, pinot noir, and zinfandel which will be served with an appetizer platter. The event includes a silent auction for a magnum of Martinelli’s 2019 Bella Vigna pinot noir. Tickets are $40 for Wine Library Association members and $50 for the general public. Purchase at bit.ly/3YEjSvw. 445 Center St.

GEYSERVILLE

New England feast at Trentadue

Trentadue Winery will bring a taste of Maine to the Alexander Valley for their annual lobster feast. The family style dinner, happening from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Sept. 9 includes Maine lobster, prawns, Louisiana hot links and veggies paired with Trentadue wines like chardonnay and the zinfandels they’re known for. The evening includes music and dancing. Tickets are $150 per person and reservations can be made at trentadue.com/winery-events or by calling 707-433-2768. 19170 Geyserville Avenue.

SANTA ROSA

Cooking classes feature wine pairings

Bricoleur Vineyards and Sur la Table have teamed up to offer wine pairings for a series of cooking classes at the Montgomery Village kitchen store. This is the first time Sur la Table has ever included wine pairings with cooking classes. The next class, “Fresh Pastas for Summer,” will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and features homemade farfalle with bacon and sweet corn and linguine with shrimp, each paired expertly with a Bricoluer wine. Other classes include “Cooking with Wine” Sept. 4, “New York Steakhouse” Sept. 28, “Touring Tuscany” Oct. 14, and “Parisian Steakhouse” Oct. 26. Classes range in price from $110-$130 and include hands-on instruction, food and wine. Book at bit.ly/3YG2k22. 2323 Magowan Drive.