Napa High grad Brock Bowers helped lead the University of Georgia Bulldogs to several bowl games during his college career. Now, this hometown football hero’s next claim to fame is a Chipotle bowl as he gets ready for this week’s NFL draft.

The ‘Brock Bowers Bowl’ debuted on Chipotle’s digital menu online and on its app this week. The bowl, which costs $18.85, is Bowers’ go-to Chipotle order: double steak, brown rice, fresh tomato salsa and lettuce and clocks in at a trim 540 calories.

What? No sour cream? No cheese? It turns out champions do dabble in dairy on occasion. As part of the limited-time Chipotle promotion, Bowers recorded a Chipotle “Unwrapped” video feature in which he reveals his backup order. “Sometimes I switch it up and go with a... quesadilla instead.”

Bowers, who graduated from Napa High in 2021 played three seasons for the Bulldogs and won the Mackey Award for best tight end in the nation twice during his college career before declaring his plans to skip his senior year and enter the NFL draft. The draft begins Thursday in Detroit where Bowers is expected to be selected in the first round.

Find the Brock Bowers Bowl at chipotle.com.