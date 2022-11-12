Clock changes, crafting and more county reflections from SMI staff

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Election days and birthdays

Like it has in years past, my birthday this year was on Election Day. That, as you could imagine, has led to some, well, memorable birthdays throughout my life. For instance, my 21st was on Election Day 2016. Regardless of political leaning, that was certainly an interesting night, especially living in a very liberal college town in Oregon. At the very least, I’ll always remember my 21st, which I know many people can’t always say. Fortunately, I’d say that my birthday this year didn’t feature anything that exciting, for lack of a better word. Boring birthdays, especially when they fall on Election Day, aren’t always the worst thing.

— Gus Morris, The Press Democrat

Friday, Nov. 11

Complicated feelings on Veterans Day

I have a complicated relationship with Veterans Day, in the same way that I have a complicated relationship with my own military service. On the one hand, I’m proud of the good I did during my enlistment, though I was never in combat. On the other, the nature of the Iraq and, to a lesser extent, the Afghanistan conflicts sits ill with me, and I feel complicit in at least some of the harm done to civilians during those conflicts, simply by signing up to serve during war.

I don’t speak for other veterans, only myself. Your relationship with your service is your own.

But on Nov. 11 each year, I’ve come to prefer celebrating the holiday in its original context:

“On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the guns of the Great War fell silent.”

Happy Armistice Day.

— Steve Musal, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Nov. 10

Young voices, voters make a difference

There are a lot of things about Sonoma County that I love — the down-to-earth people, the strong sense of community, and of course, the beautiful landscapes.

After participating in two elections here, I’m adding something else to my list: the political engagement of young people in Sonoma County.

I recently wrote an article about voting rates of students at Sonoma State University and found that students here vote at much higher rates than the national average.

I noticed strong civic engagement when I attended SSU myself. Some students I talked with truly care about what’s going on the community and spend their free time looking into local water pollution, attending pro-choice protests, organizing petitions and teaching others about issues our community faces.

It’s heartening to witness and be a part of and is now another one of the many things I love about this area.

— Kylie Lawrence, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Mr. Reporter’s wild ride

I went hiking in Hood Mountain Regional Park on Sunday, and for a moment thought I might die in my boots. My heart skipped a beat as I laser-focused on the path ahead. This was before I reached the parking lot.

The upper segment of Pythian Road, before it cuts short at the trailhead, is not long or potholed or extremely winding. But it may be the wildest little stretch of asphalt in Sonoma County. Driving east, I came to a sign that says “ONE-LANE ROAD.” Well, the number of lanes is kinda obvious. “Two directions of traffic” is perhaps more pertinent information for the motorist.

Suddenly a car drove straight at me. We had to creep past one another, inches apart, outside tires in gravel and weeds. Then the road goes back to two lanes. Then it’s one again. And in both directions, the one-lane portions include blind, hairpin turns. Ahh, memories of auto rickshaws in Mumbai.

The hiking at Hood Mountain is some of the steepest in the area. A real challenge, and a total piece of cake after the drive in.

― Phil Barber, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Holiday craft fair opens in Sonoma

The Sonoma Valley Woman’s club is holding its annual holiday boutique craft fair over the first two weekends in November.

For the 14th year, different artisans will sell unique gifts including jewelry, ceramics, fiber crafts, knit wear, handcrafted soaps, baby items, holiday decorations and more. Over 20 artists will be participating in this year’s fair, and each weekend will feature different vendors.

Interested parties can purchase tickets for a chance to win an item of their choosing from one of the artists.

Tickets are $5 for three or $10 for 10, and can be purchased with cash or check at the Woman’s Club.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4p.m.on Nov. 12 and 13 at the historicclubhouse located at 574 First St. E., Sonoma.

— Rebecca Wolff, Sonoma Index-Tribune

Monday, Nov. 7

Clock-changing shenanigans

So yesterday we all fell back, as the saying goes. It was my second encounter with Daylight Savings Time, and frankly I don’t get it.

There’s an old line about how cutting two inches off the top of a blanket and sewing it on the bottom doesn’t make the blanket longer, and I think there’s a lot of truth to that. I came here from Arizona a little more than a year ago, and even though you can’t spell crazy without AZ, I have to say the lack of annual clock-changing shenanigans is the one thing that sun-scorched state has over California. There’s something wonderful about the natural rhythms of the seasons, and it’s a shame we try to interrupt them in silly ways.

Just ask my dog George what he thinks now that he has to wait an extra hour for dinner. He gives it zero stars. Now excuse me while I try to figure out how to reset my digital clocks so I don’t keep showing up to meetings an hour early.

— John D’Anna, The Press Democrat