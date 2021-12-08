Cookboooks, farm products and sauces from Sonoma County make for great holiday gifts

HEALDSBURG

Gracianna Winery publishes “Basquo!” cookbook

Gracianna Press has published its first cookbook, “Basquo! A Gracianna Winery Basque-Inspired Cookbook,” just in time for the holidays.

Gracianna Winery co-founder Lisa Amador wrote the book in collaboration with cooks and chefs close to her to express her love of Basque cuisine.

“Coming together for a meal is a meaningful experience at our house,” Amador said. “Creating a meal in the kitchen fills our hearts, feeds our souls, relaxes our mind and is a demonstrable way for us to know that we are taking care of our friends and family.”

This 74-page hardcover cookbook with color photographs features 22 recipes for main dishes, sides and sweets. Recipes include Classic Basque Piperade, Classic French Rosemary Grilled Chicken, Gracianna “Gratitude” Salad Dressing and Amador family favorites such as Carrot Cake and Gâteau Basque.

Known around the world for its unique language and distinct culture, the Basque region along the border of Spain and France has produced some of the world’s most highly rated restaurants and has become a major culinary travel destination.

Gracianna Winery’s namesake, Gracianna Lasaga, was a French-Basque sheepherder’s wife who made gracious meals for the farmers and instilled in the family the concept of gratitude, which is at the foundation of the winery.

“Basquo!” ($28) can be ordered direct from gracianna.com/purchase and personally signed by Amador by request. You also can order it in a special bundle that includes a copy of the book, a jar of piment d’Espelette spice (a staple in Basque cooking) and a bottle of wine ($99).

Gracianna Winery, located at 6914 Westside Road, is owned by the Amador Family. Gracianna Press produces titles associated with Gracianna Winery including “Gracianna,” a novel by Trini Amador that tells the story of the winery’s namesake.

NAPA

New Rancho Gordo vegetarian cookbook for holidays

Rancho Gordo’s Steve Sando and Julia Newberry are back with all-new recipes and secrets for foolproof, bean-based cooking in the recently released “The Rancho Gordo Vegetarian Kitchen, Volume 2,” featuring more than 60 recipes, plus inspiration for cooking plant-based dishes.

Recipes are organized by type of bean: white and light beans, medium-bodied beans, dark beans and non-natives. The simple, unfussy recipes include Pasta with White Beans and Wilted Spinach, Arugula and Bean Salad with Pumpkin Seeds and Scarlet Runner Beans with Roasted Squash and Garlic Yogurt.

The hardbound book with color photos hit bookshelves in late November, just in time for the holiday season. “The Rancho Gordo Vegetarian Kitchen, Volume 2,” is available individually ($24.99) or packaged in a slipcase with Volume 1 ($50). To order: ranchogordo.com

YOUNTVILLE

Cookbook signing by Chef Keller at Finesse store

Chef Thomas Keller will offer a free cookbook signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Finesse, his retail store located at 6540 Washington St.

Those who prefer to shop from home can order books online, with 10% off using the code HOLIDAY10 (finessethestore.com) and receive a personalized signature from Keller as well.

The shop, which sells Keller’s line of K + M Extravirgin Chocolate, hand-selected kitchen utensils, pantry items, apparel and gifts, is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 707-363-9552.

SONOMA COUNTY

Shop direct and local along Farm Trails

Throughout the holiday season, the Sonoma County Farm Trails will offer special holiday items and events from Farm Trails members as part of its “Holidays Along the Farm Trails” program.

These include fresh-cut and precut Christmas trees, food and drink for holiday meals, ag-centric gifts (from soap to nuts) and festive events, from wreath-making workshops and farm tours to craft markets and visits with Santa.

There are more than 50 Farm Trails members listed in the new “Holidays Along the Farm Trails” online guide. To learn more, go to farmtrails.org and click on Holidays.

SEBASTOPOL

Bachan’s launches new “Family of Sauces” gift box

Just in time for the holidays, Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce has launched a Bachan’s Family of Sauces Holiday Gift Box, including all four flavors of sauces produced by the Sebastopol company.

The gift box ($49.99) includes the Original, Gluten Free, Hot and Spicy and the new Yuzu flavors. The low-acid Asian yuzu fruit, which looks like a cross between a lemon and a mandarin orange, is prized in Japanese cuisine.

Other gift boxes are available online, including three bottles of your favorite sauce with a Bachan T-shirt ($49.99) and the four-pack Family of Sauces with a Black Bachan Hoodie ($99.99).

Since launching the business two years ago, Bachan founder Justin Gill and his team have grown the brand quickly, finding distribution with more than 2,500 retailers both locally and nationwide. The sauces were first sold in Whole Foods markets in May 2020 and are now available in Whole Foods grocery stores across the nation.

Gift packs are available at bachans.com. The website includes seasonal recipes for Yuzu Chex Mix, Glazed Ham, Roasted Kobucha Squash Soup, Brussels Sprouts Salad and a Ham Fried Rice, among many others.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56