Cooking with ‘Flavor’: Renowned chef, author Yotam Ottolenghi swings by Santa Rosa on book tour
Perhaps you have heard of Yotam Ottolenghi, the writer and owner of seven Ottolenghi restaurants and delis in London?
That may be because the bestselling cookbook author has taken the food world by storm in the past decade, garnering a gigantic following for his delicious approach to plant-forward eating.
Just don’t call him a vegetarian.
“I’ve never wanted to force people to eat vegan or vegetarian or change their diet,” Ottolenghi said in an interview in late April. “Seasoning your food with meat or fish, which is to say using very little meat or fish, is the way to go. If you use an anchovy you can create an incredible dish that people will want to eat.”
Since 2006, the chef and restaurateur has written a weekly food column for The Guardian’s Feast Magazine. Last month, Ottolenghi took it up a notch with the launch of his inaugural Eat column for The New York Times Magazine, where he shared salad secrets from the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen and a recipe for Yogurty Butter Beans with Pistachio Dukkah.
The Israeli-born British chef will discuss one of his newest cookbooks, “Ottolenghi Flavor,” on Friday at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts as part of the Copperfield’s Books series. The talk will be moderated by Daniel Kedan, formerly the chef/owner of Backyard Forestville and now an instructor at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena.
“Ottolenghi has become a culinary icon, helping to shift the conversation and adding a much needed value to plant-centric eating,” Kedan said. “His use of vegetables and spices helps to bring different worlds together in a shared language of food.”
In “Ottolenghi Flavor,” written with longtime colleague Ixta Belfrage, the authors reveal the secrets to amplifying vegetables’ flavor through key cooking techniques like charring and browning, pantry ingredients such as anchovies and fish sauce and add-ons like flavored butters, dressings, pickles and nuts.
“It’s about understanding what makes vegetables distinct and, accordingly, devising ways in which their flavors can be ramped up and tasted afresh,” Ottolenghi writes in the book’s introduction. “It’s about creating flavor bombs, especially designed for veg.”
Born in Jerusalem to an intellectual family — his Italian-born father was a chemistry professor and his mother was a high school principal — Ottolenghi served in intelligence during his mandatory military service for the Israeli Defense Forces starting in 1989. Then he got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in comparative literature.
After moving to London, he studied French pastry at Le Cordon Bleu and served as a pastry chef at three London restaurants. Ottolenghi met Palestinian chef Sami Tamimi in 1999 while he was working as pastry chef at London’s Baker and Spice, and they became fast friends and business partners.
A collaborator at heart, Ottolenghi has authored multiple best-selling cookbooks with colleagues, including his debut cookbook, “Ottolenghi” (2008) and “Jerusalem” (2012), with Tamimi; “Sweet” (2017) with Helen Goh; “Ottolenghi Simple” (2018) with Tara Wigley and Esme Howart; and “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love,” with Noor Murad (2021).
His 10th cookbook, “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things,” written with Noor and the OTK team, features veg-forward meals that offer a little something “extra” on top. “Shelf Life” is due out this fall.
Although his cookbooks are admired for their plain-spoken directions, Ottolenghi has also made a splash with the books’ innovative packaging and naturalistic photography. According to the New York Times, they are "widely knocked-off for their ... puffy covers, and photographs (that Ottolenghi) oversees himself, eschewing a food stylist.“
Restaurant Consultant Clark Wolf of Guerneville counts himself among Ottolengthi’s many fans here in Sonoma County. He admires the food entrepreneur for his openness to collaboration and his savvy business plan.
“First, diversification means resilience,” Wolf said. “ He does delis and restaurants and books and TV and columns, all in generous collaboration with others. They’ve all survived the pandemic well, as he’s gathered up some 2 million Instagram followers.”
Not only can Ottolengthi keep several plates spinning at once, Wolf said, but he seems to do it all with a smile, remaining affable and unpretentious despite his worldwide celebrity and fame.
“He is a good cook, good chef, good restaurateur and good writer … but he’s also a good guy,” Wolf said. “He’s proving daily that the old, rock’n’roll bad boy chef-and-jerk model need not be the path to success.”
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: