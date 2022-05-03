We interviewed Ottolenghi in advance of his 10-city, U.S. book tour, which kicked off April 30 in Boston.

Q: As you get ready to launch off on a two-week book tour, do you have any tips for eating well on the road?

A: It’s a really tricky one. In a way, when I finish an event, it’s a little too late for dinner, because it’s 9:30 or 10 p.m., and then there’s an early wake-up call the next day. I find the best way to lose weight is to go on a book tour or on any tour. You are forced not to have dinner, and I plan on shedding a few pounds.

But if arrive early enough, I ask people about a local restaurant. I always like to try a cuisine or a restaurant that I haven’t had before, and there are so many places all over America. When I travel, it’s the best opportunity, because each city has their own set of ingredients. I’ve never been to Minneapolis, and a journalist really recommended a Vietnamese restaurant there. If you have one for me to have lunch in Santa Rosa?

Q: Did your upbringing in Israel, from childhood through early adulthood, shape your palate?

A: I think it’s true about all cultures that have food in the center, which is most cultures. When you are a immigrant, and you go live in another place, you can’t forget the food that you had in your formative years. It’s hard to put it behind. This applies to me as much as to anyone else. The funny irony is that when I came to London, I cooked professionally only in London after going to pastry school at Le Cordon Bleu. And I never cooked from the Israeli or Palestinian traditions ‒ the flavors I grew up with.

And when Sami Tamimi and I wrote “Jerusalem” (Ten Speed Press, 2012), it was really the first time we visited those flavors. Not to say that I haven’t cooked this food, but it wasn’t the food that had sustained me since I left. It’s only when we started working on the book, and I looked back at the food that I had growing up, in some ways it was almost like going back there.

Q: Do you still eat an Israeli-style breakfast, the chopped salad with some bread?

A: Yes and no. I have two young boys and their breakfast is definitely different from the other kids. I do a fried egg, a sliced cucumber and toast and maybe some sliced pepper. Raw vegetables for breakfast I took with me, but the fried egg is international, and I’ll sprinkle za’tar on it. And in some ways, it’s a like a hybrid breakfast, and that’s true for many of the dishes in our house. My husband is British, from Northern Ireland, and sometimes he cooks British food. But we make coffee the Italian way — with a press or an espresso machine.

Q: London has such a thriving food scene now. What do you like best about it?

A: There’s a lot to like. It’s grown so much, and it’s so diverse and complicated. There are immigrants here from many places, and they are bringing their food. They’re very happy to adopt the food of other cultures, so there’s delicious Indian and Pakistani food, but we’ve also got lots of immigrants from Greece and Italy and Asia, and I love that London. Also it’s very cutting edge ... these days, it really is one of the best places to get food, of all kinds and shapes.

Q: Your family spent a year in Northern California when you were a boy. What kind of impression did that leave?

A: It was 1978, and we were living in the Bay Area. This really feels like decades ago. The world was a very different world, and the difference between Israel and America could not have been greater. I grew up with Middle Eastern food, but when I came to the U.S., I was exposed to fast food, which was quite exciting. We don’t have much seafood (in Israel), and my parents used to take me to Fisherman’s Wharf, and we would get the fresh fried seafood, the shrimp and fish, and that was so good. For an 8-year-old boy, I think what was most exciting was all the modern stuff the soft ice creams and the color TV.

However, my mom was a very adventurous cook, and she had this book by Myra Waldo, I think it was “The Complete Around-the-World Cookbook.” And it was very popular in the 1970s and ‘80s, and she used to make Malaysian curries and Italian food. It was really the moment in time where people tried to cook internationally.

Q: Who are some of your inspirations as cookbook authors?

A: I really love Nigella Lawson, and her writing and her approach to cooking, which is light and practical but kind of glamorous in a way. Food is important and central, but not fetishized as it is with some people. I love what she cooks and how she talks about food, so these have been a real inspiration in terms of the tone.