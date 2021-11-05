Couple breathes new life into Monte Rio movie theater

Standing next to the 72-year-old Quonset hut of a movie theater they purchased in Monte Rio, Kim and David Lockhart can’t help but dream. There’s the new paint job. Live music on the lawn in the summer. Floating film festivals down the Russian River. Maybe a tribute to Burt Reynolds or a screening of “Gimme Shelter.” They want to make cafe tables out of the giant film reels or “platters” still stacked in the projection booth even though the leap to digital happened nearly a decade ago.

They bought a fixer-upper for sure. But there’s also a sense that they bought a time machine.

“When people say, ‘Relax, go to your happy place,’ I go straight to the Russian River as a kid,” David Lockhart says.

After he spent the past 16 years in Southern California, it’s a chance to return to the scene of so many Kodachrome moments, countless Polaroids and VHS scenes he filmed along the river. Growing up in Piedmont, he remembers endless summers spent at the family cabin in Odd Fellows Park a few miles up river in Guerneville. It’s where he played Underdog as a 3-year-old, changing into his superhero costume in the payphone booth near the general store. He saw “Star Wars” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at the Rio Theater. Seven years ago, Kim surprised him with “Happy Birthday Dave Lockhart” on the marquee.

So it made sense, when the pandemic hit in March 2020, that he and Kim and their 8-year-old son Jack would flee Santa Monica for the family cabin. While weeks turned into months, they fell in love with the community and started looking to put down roots.

One day in June 2020, while driving around, they saw the theater was for sale and eventually put in an offer. At the time, it was listed for $895,000. It was totally impulsive, they both admit. But as huge film buffs, they’ve spent their lives dreaming big, mostly in Southern California, where Kim works in marketing at Sony Pictures and David’s an indie filmmaker (work in progress: “Rock n Roll Zombie Apocalypse”) and lead vocalist in a Doors cover band and the Stereoblasters, a band he formed in the early 2000s while living in San Francisco after graduating from Chico State, where he met Kim.

It didn’t matter that it’s probably the only theater you can buy that comes with its own hanging rack of blankets — used by generations of locals willing to brave the temperatures in the theater with a subpar heating system. Even the handwritten flood markers by the entrance, documenting epic high-water levels over the years, didn’t deter them. Nor did the dingy gray fabric hanging from the rafters that Kim soon discovered was a remnant of Christo’s 1976 “Running Fence” art installation that once shined bright white while spanning the hills of Sonoma and Marin counties. As she learned more about the perseverance of the controversial Bulgarian-born artist, his words inspired her and “kept me going through the pandemic.” She finds Christo’s quote “You are all part of the art” a fitting reminder for their latest journey.

Calling in a favor

When the Lockharts discovered they were edged out by another bidder, who planned to turn the theater into office space, they kept their offer on the table and moved onto other properties, eventually buying River’s Edge Kayaks and Canoes in Healdsburg, where they now rent a house and Jack goes to elementary school.

But when they learned in August 2020 that the other deal fell through and the theater was still available, they quickly rallied support to try to make it happen. Calling in a favor from a veteran actor who goes back to his parents’ generation, David drove Ed Asner from Los Angeles to Monte Rio one weekend to film a short promo video at the theater to try to raise funds and interest from potential partners. The two had met while acting in the play, “Plays in the Park,” before the filming of the 2021 mockumentary “Senior Entourage,” starring Asner, Helen Reedy and Mark Rydell — a film Lockhart produced.

“When we heard it might be turned into a parking lot, that was the final straw,” David says. “That’s when we said, ‘We gotta get Ed Asner up here. We gotta stop this thing.’”

Eventually, they formed a team of investors to raise the money. By then, the price had come down to around $650,000, slightly more than the $599,000 the previous owners paid in 2013.

In addition to the Lockharts, the new team of owners, who meet on Zoom at 3 p.m. every Tuesday, includes Paul DuBray, a Vermont native and former rodeo champion who owns the Rio Cafe & Grill across the street; Dan Jahns, a film financier who moved from Pacific Palisades to Monte Rio and helped raise financing for Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” Ron Howard’s “Rush” and Syfy Channel’s “Wynonna Earp;” and Bryan Gallinger, who works in marketing and events in Los Angeles.