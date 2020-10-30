Create a Day of the Dead altar at home to remember loved ones

Calli incense: Derived from the copal tree, it symbolizes the transformation from the physical to the supernatural. Rising smoke takes prayers to heaven and the gods.

Papel Picado or perforated paper: Elaborate designs are cut into sheets of colored tissue paper and strung like banners on the altars. Some see them as curtains with holes to allow the soul to pass through and visit. They symbolize the wind, one of the elements of life. These are available at crafts stores and some Mexican markets. Or make your own by watching a Youtube video.

Food: Place some of your loved one’s favorite foods. They will be hungry after their journey. Some traditional foods include rice, mole, pumpkin and seasonal fruits.

Sugar Skulls: Use your imagination to decorate these folk art pieces, which represent people who have died. Personalize them with the name of a departed friend or loved one. Sugar represents the sweetness of life.

Marigolds: The musky scent of these bold and bright yellow flowers, symbolic of death in the Aztec culture in pre-Colombian Mexico, are said to help guide spirits to your altar and represent the brevity of human life. Buy them fresh-cut or made of paper. Sometimes a path of petals are strewn leading to the altar.

Candles or lanterns: These light the way for spirits on their journey to your altar.

Creating a colorful and aromatic Day of the Dead altar invites tender and joyful memories

In Petaluma’s Oak Hill Park 20 years ago, artist Peter Perez met a woman who complained that she couldn’t convince the City Council to start a Day of the Dead tradition in town.

Although Perez is a second-generation Mexican American, his family, perhaps under pressure to assimilate, did not celebrate Dia de los Muertos, the traditional days of remembrance, which fall on Nov. 1 and 2.

But with a lively artistic sensibility, Perez instantly recognized the possibilities in a colorful holiday that can be both serious and irreverent, somber and joyful. That chance encounter led Perez to be one of the key creators of what would become an annual cross-cultural community tradition in Petaluma, with art, music, dance and even a procession.

His efforts were so successful that Perez was recruited to curate Dia de los Muertos celebrations in other communities as well, from the Mission Cultural Center in San Francisco to the Oakland Museum. He also sparked a celebration in his hometown of Anaheim, as well as Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, San Diego and as far away as Australia.

The 81-year-old artist and designer is credited with helping to spread Day of the Dead traditions throughout the country, with many non-Latinos now embracing the imagery and art of the celebration. The primary components of Dia de los Muertos are the altars or ofrendas, filled with photos, candles, flowers and offerings to lure the spirits of departed friends, loved ones and even pets back for a visit.

Many more people now participate in community Day of the Dead celebrations, and they’re also creating their own ofrendas at home, adorning them with photos, food and images of skulls and skeletons, or calacas, as they are called in Spanish. Big chain stores like Target have sold Day of the Dead products such as decorated skulls, whimsical skeleton figures and cut paper banners for the last few years.

The box office success of the Academy Award-winning animated film “Coco,” in which a little boy named Miguel finds himself in the lively Land of the Dead, also introduced Dia de los Muertos to a wider audience. People unfamiliar with the fanciful and loving celebration of the lives of the dead were enchanted not just by the touching storyline but by the breathtakingly beautiful and macabre imagery of singing and dancing skeletons. Perez served as a cultural consultant for the Pixar film.

Not everyone is thrilled with the commercialization of Day of the Dead. But it’s not necessary to go shopping to create a meaningful altar of your own, with photos and items you already have.

At a time of heightened sensitivity over cultural appropriation, Perez, who oversaw the design of the Museum of Sonoma County’s Day of the Dead art and altar exhibit this year and co-created an altar recognizing the hundreds of thousands of people who have died from COVID-19, says he sees the increasing adoption of the holiday into broader American culture as a positive thing. The themes, he said, are common to the human experience, and sharing can lead to cross-cultural understanding.

“It’s such an incredibly healthy community thing where everybody can participate,” said Perez, 81. “The one thing we have in common is that we all are going to die. That is an interesting concept. Day of the Dead however, is not so much an acknowledgment of someone’s death as it is a celebration of their life and recognizing that they are important enough to remember.”

Remembering loved ones

In addition to participating in community events, like The Museum of Sonoma County’s Day of the Dead exhibition of art and altars, many Latino families create ofrendas at home. It is something anyone can try. Although there are traditional elements to a Day of the Dead altar, it’s OK to be creative and original.

“There is not one way to do it. You’re moved by spirit as you’re doing it,” said Leticia Rios Valentin, a member of the Danza Azteca Ohtli Yoliliztli de Santa Rosa, during the exhibit’s opening reception on Zoom.

The dance troupe, founded to maintain Aztec culture and language, contributed two altars to the museum exhibit: one with a water theme, inspired by the Azteca ritual of honoring water at the harvest, and the other dedicated to the Aztec culture, with a majestic headdress and pictures of Rios Valentin’s mother and great-grandmother.

“The things you see on the altar are opportunities to share experiences you might have had with a loved one or different stories. That is how their memory lives on from generation to generation,” she said.