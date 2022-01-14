Dasvidaniya Russian House #1 near Jenner closes

I never quite knew what to make of Russian House #1, an experimental pay-what-you-want restaurant and spiritual center outside Jenner. Nested on a hill overlooking an estuary of the Russian River, it boasted epic views and Russian comfort food with a side of mysticism.

But you didn't have to get it to appreciate it, and that was the draw — along with the pirozhki.

Sadly, after five years of serving international travelers, spiritual seekers, locals and adventurers along Route 1 near Fort Ross, Russian House #1 closed in late December after co-owners Tatiana Ginzburg, Tatiana Urusova and Polina Krasikova lost the lease on the quirky roadhouse.

“It was sad to say goodbye to the place connected to so many memories,” said Polina Krasikova. As the unofficial head cook (the kitchen was operated mainly by volunteers), she dipped into childhood memories of authentic Russian dishes like pirozhki, fish stew, buckwheat groats and blini with sour cream for the ever-changing self-service buffet.

Diners were invited to “pay from your wisdom,” leaving it up to the individual to express gratitude for the meal, whether in dollars, volunteer work or not at all.

Russian House #1 was as much an invitation to enlightenment as it was a restaurant. The way-station was inspired by esoteric spirit-awakening experiences, Russian philosophy and breath work, along with the intentional communities of Burning Man, where bartering rather than cash led to personal interactions.

Though Krasikova and her partners knew the last year was a transitional period, it was difficult to empty the space, piece by piece.

“We hoped until the last moment that the owners would change their mind, but it didn't happen. So many people showed up to help us move out. It was so nice. There were so many warm calls and support,” she said.

This isn't the end for Russian House #1. For now, their expansive vision, along with their hulking communal table, collection of Russian tea urns, grand piano and Slavic tchotchkes, remain shelved as the co-owners wait for a new home to reveal itself.

They're currently seeking a place where “We could function as a PostNonClassical Science Center (to create an environment where Human Being development toward Completeness will be the priority, to do workshops, retreats, events in consciousness research. Preferable space where 5-10 people can live permanently, and 20-30 guests can stay temporally,” according to Tatiana Urosva's post on the website.

“We want to work with someone with like ideals,” Krasikova said, hopeful of finding a commercial space on the Sonoma Coast, where the co-founders feel a deep connection.

Meanwhile, she's planning some future events and pop-ups while waiting out the pandemic.

“There are several options we are looking at. We hope that a new chapter is coming,” said Krasikova.