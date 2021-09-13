Dear Abby: Friendship turns sour over finances

Dear Abby: A friend of 40 years is always saying what she can’t afford, yet she owns property, has a 401(k), always finds work in her field and buys the cheapest groceries.

In a recent text she was going on again about money. When I (jokingly) quipped, “You’re probably a millionaire by now!” she jumped on me as if I’d called her the B-word and went off on a rant. I apologized because she felt I’d badly offended her by calling her a “millionaire.” When she didn’t respond, I left it alone. This was a few days ago. This morning I got a text from her as if nothing happened.

I’m no longer feeling like I’m her “friend.” Looking back, she was never a good hostess when I flew out of state to visit her. I don’t feel the giving aspect that goes with long-term friendship. I feel shot down and ready to call it quits. Your expert advice is most needed.

— Falling Out of Friendship

Dear Falling Out: Before ending a 40-year friendship, please TELL this woman she hurt your feelings. Then ask why your comment triggered such a strong reaction. Her response will tell you everything you need to know about whether your relationship is salvageable.

Dear Abby: I am a stay-at-home mom of a 4-year-old son who is the light of my life. I truly enjoy our days together. For various reasons, my husband and I have decided he will be our only child. He will soon be in school almost full time and I will be returning to work. When I think about it, I get depressed. These have been the best years of my life, and I think I made a mistake letting my son become my “reason” for happiness. I know we will make many more memories together, but I feel like it’s kind of the end of an era and I’m not sure what to do with myself. Can you advise?

— Mommy Moving Forward

Dear Mommy: This may be “the end of an era,” but it is also the beginning of a NEW one. Your son is about to experience the first of many growth spurts.

Rather than dwell on your sadness, consider this a time of growth for yourself as well, and focus on the positive. If you can help out at your son’s school, volunteer. Because he’s starting school doesn’t mean your role as a mother is done.