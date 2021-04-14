Details about the North Coast Wine Challenge’s contenders and judges

Here are more details about the judges, contenders and winners in the North Coast Wine Challenge.

Best of County winners

Best of Lake County: Brassfield Estate Winery 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, High Valley, Lake County

Best of Napa County: Michael Pozzan 2018 Zinfandel, Oakville

Best of Mendocino County: Navarro Vineyards 2019 Riesling Cluster Select Late Harvest, Anderson Valley

Best of Sonoma County: Sonoma-Cutrer 2014 Grand Cuvée, Russian River Valley, Méthode Traditionelle, Winemaker’s Release

Best of Solano County: Vezér Family VIneyard 2019 Arlene Chardonnay, Suisun Valley

Judges’ remarks about gold medal winners

“Apricot stone fruit, opulent papaya flavors, well integrated … very pleasant finish.”

— Anaba Wines 2016 Turbine White Sonoma Valley

“Light, fruity and elegant. Drink up!”

— Clouds Rest 2014 Pinot Noir Petaluma Gap

“Rubenesque; dark fruit and texture. Classic Bordeaux blend.”

— Ferrari-Carano Tresor Sonoma County

“Voluptuous with a note of blue and black fruits with a long, lingering finish.”

— Trentadue’s La Storia 2015 Merlot Alexander Valley

“Great California ?reflection of the Tuscan style … very lush.”

— Imagery Estate Winery 2015 Tusca Brava Pine Mountain-Cloverdale Peak

“Gorgeous extraction … big, ripe and juicy; sweet and creamy.”

— Miro 2016 Cuvee Sasha North Coast

“Balanced; bright fruit; focused; red raspberries; clean.”

— St. Anne’s Crossing 2015 Zinfandel Sonoma Valley

Best of the Best and other top winners

The Sonoma-Cutrer Grand Cuvée, Russian River Valley, won Best of the Best, Best of Show Sparkling and Best of Sonoma County awards. It made history as the first sparkling wine in the nine years of the wine competition to take home the top award. It is also the first commercial release of a sparkling wine by Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards in Windsor. The sparkler is 60% chardonnay, sourced from one of the upper blocks of the winery’s Vine Hill Estate Vineyard near Forestville. The 40% pinot noir was sourced from the Owsley Vineyard located between Sebastopol and Freestone. Both are hillside vineyards, giving a deep concentration of fruit character because there is lower yield on hillsides. The sparkler was aged on the lees for more than five years, allowing it to mature slowly. “Over time, you get the wonderful creaminess on the palate, so it adds to the texture, and you get this really finely beaded bubble,” said Mick Schroeter, director of winemaking for Sonoma-Cutrer. “At the same time, it’s fresh and vibrant, with the green apple and beautiful richness from the pinot, the fresh-baked brioche and bready aroma.”

BEST OF THE BEST and BEST OF SHOW SPARKLING: Sonoma-Cutrer 2014 Grand Cuvée, Russian River Valley, Winemaker’s Release

BEST OF SHOW DESSERT WINE: Navarro Vineyards 2019 Riesling Cluster Select Late Harvest, Anderson Valley

BEST OF SHOW ROSÉ: Grey Stack 2020 Four Brothers Rosé, Bennett Valley

BEST OF SHOW RED: Sonoma-Cutrer 2018 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley

BEST OF SHOW WHITE: Frostwatch 2018 Chardonnay, Bennett Valley tied with the Halleck Vineyard 2019 Dry Gewurztraminer, Russian River Valley

Top value wines from the NCWC

Daryl Groom, chief judge of the 2021 North Coast Wine Challenge, chose 10 wines representing good value across the range of the major varieties entered in the contest. Here are the wines he selected:

Ferrari-Carano 2020 Pinot Grigio, Sonoma County, 94 points ($16)

Husch 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino, 96 points ($16)

Navarro 2020 Pinot Blanc, Mendocino, 94 points ($16)

Cache Creek 2019 Chardonnay, Lake County, 97 points ($20)

Castle Rock Reserve Pinot Noir 2019 Russian River, 92 points ($17)

Toad Hollow 2017 Merlot, Richard McDowell Selection, Sonoma County, 91 points ($17)

Miro 2019 Cuvée Sasha Grenache, Chevalier Vineyard, Mendocino, 98 points ($24)

Goldschmidt 2019 Fidelity Railyard Zinfandel, Alexander Valley, 96 points ($20)

Windsor Vineyards 2019 Three Vines, North Coast, 95 points ($18)

William Hill 2018 Cabernet, North Coast, 93 points ($18)

And a fun bonus suggestion: Gowans “1876” Heirloom Applewine Cider, Pétillant, Anderson Valley, 95 points ($9.99)

2021 judges

Here are the judges who took part in the 2020 Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge:

Daryl Groom: Chief judge and owner/winemaker, Groom Wines, Healdsburg

Chelsea Barrett: Winemaker, Matterra Cunat Family Vineyards in Napa. She launched Aviatrix of Napa with her mom, winemaker Heidi Barrett, and sister Remi Barrett, Calistoga.

Heidi Barrett: Winemaker for Barrett & Barrett Wines, Calistoga

Tim Bell: Winemaker, Dry Creek Vineyards, Healdsburg

Dan Berger: Master sommelier and wine journalist, Santa Rosa

Scot Covington: Winemaker for Trione Vineyards and Winery, Geyserville

Traci Dutton: Sommelier, wine and beverage judge and manager of the Public Wine and Beverage Studies at the Culinary Institute of America, Napa County

Ziggy Eschliman: Radio and TV personality and wine blogger, Sonoma County

Nick Goldschmidt: Winemaker and consultant, Goldschmidt Vineyards, Healdsburg

Bill Hayes: Wine category manager, BevMo!, U.S. West Coast

Barry Herbst: Wine director, Bottle Barn Liquors, Santa Rosa

Kady Kahale: Head of wine buying, Naked Wines US; wine consultant and winemaker, Napa

Jesse Katz: Winemaker, Aperture and Devil Proof Vineyards, Healdsburg

Ellen Landis: Certified sommelier, certified wine specialist and wine educator, Windsor

Jon McCarthy: Certified sommelier, wine and beverage director for The Matheson, Healdsburg

Peg Melnik: Wine critic, The Press Democrat, Santa Rosa

Chris Munsell: Director of winemaking, E&J Gallo Winery, Sonoma County

Linda Murphy: Contributing writer, Sonoma Magazine and The Press Democrat, Healdsburg

Laura Ness: Wine journalist, columnist and judge, Bay Area

Erik Olsen: COO, Fetzer Vineyards, Hopland

Alexandria Sarovich: Sommelier at the three-Michelin-star Single Thread Farm, Restaurant & Inn, Healdsburg

Christopher Sawyer: Wine writer and “Sommelier to the Stars,” Sonoma

Mick Schroeter: Director of winemaking, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, Windsor

Elizabeth “Liz” Thach: Master of wine, professor of wine, professor of management, author

Greg Urimi: Production manager, Paul Hobbs Wines, Sebastopol

Larry Van Aalst: Radio host of “The Sonoma Wine Report,” CRN Digital Talk Radio, Santa Rosa

Wilfred Wong: Chief storyteller, wine.com, San Francisco

Debbie Zachareas: Wine expert and lecturer, Napa County