This Petaluma family is devoted to duck

Duck has a reputation.

It’s fancy. It’s fussy. It’s high-end restaurant food.

To hear Jim and Jennifer Reichardt tell it, though, duck is about as simple as it can get. The father-daughter duo, along with son Eric, make up the family behind Liberty Ducks. The Sonoma County farm is listed on menus at farm-to-table and high-end restaurants in the Bay Area and beyond.

Sonoma County Poultry founder Jim Reichardt, left, with his children Jennifer and Ericin Santa Rosa on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

For most home cooks, duck largely has been a nonentity, but this week marks the release of Jennifer Reichardt’s cookbook, “The Whole Duck,” (Cameron + Company, 2022, $35), and it has the potential to convert previous duck deniers.

Anyone who is intimidated by the thought of cooking duck at home (and this writer freely admits to being in that club) needs to sit down for a few minutes with Jennifer and Jim. They’ll quickly make you feel at ease about duck and pretty much everything else, too.

“Duck fat is love.” Jim Reichardt

While that may not be possible, the cookbook is the next best thing. Produced by local publisher Cameron + Company, with Petaluma-based editor Kim Laidlaw and photographer Jessica Fix, the book is a fully homegrown project that seeks to demystify this tiny portion of the poultry market and convince home cooks that cooking duck is just not that hard.

“It doesn’t have to be this scary thing to cook,” Jennifer said. “Everyone’s afraid they’re going to ruin it, and it’s so simple. It’s just not overcooking it. I think people want to treat it like chicken, and it’s not.”

The book was born out of the early days of the pandemic. As restaurants began shuttering, Jennifer and her family cut meat production and made a plan to pivot into retail, selling directly to consumers.

Not only was this something entirely new for Liberty Farms but also for plenty of customers who had eaten duck in restaurants but had no idea what to do once duck landed on their doorsteps.

It was a challenge the Reichardts didn’t initially see coming.

“Thomas Keller doesn’t need me to give him a recipe. They just want the raw material and know how to work it out,” Jim said, referring to restaurant chefs who make up their wholesale business.

“We were trying to tell people we had retail and also teach people how to cook it, so it was like this one-two punch,” Jennifer added.

She set about putting recipes on their website, creating a Pinterest page, hosting cooking classes on Zoom and posting instructions on how to cook all things duck on her Instagram stories, including a video on roast duck legs that showcased Jennifer’s sense of humor.

A cookbook was the next logical step.

Ducks decorate the dining room table at Jim Richard’s Petaluma home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

They reached out to chefs and asked for recipes. The result is a who’s who of contributors both locally and nationally known who represent an array of cuisines and classic dishes, such as duck pho, duck pozole and yes, even a modernized take on duck à l’orange.

Some recipes come straight from Jennifer’s home kitchen, like meatballs made with ground duck that she writes are “like a big grandma hug.”

There are duck breast rice bowls for a simple too-busy-to-cook weeknight dinner, something Jennifer knows all about between managing her duties at the farm, running her winery, Raft Wines, and promoting the new cookbook.

Siblings Eric and Jennifer Reichardt prepare Duck Sugo Cavatelli at their father’s home in Petaluma on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“My husband and I do a rice-bowl, fridge-clean-out situation,” she said. “We just set our Instant Pot with rice and duck stock and render the duck breast, which takes like 20 minutes, and whatever vegetables are in there, saute them in the pan with some soy sauce and oil.”

Jennifer starts the book with a thorough basics section that focuses on each part of the duck and methods for cooking them with minimal ingredients, mainly just salt and pepper.

“The best cookbooks are the ones that really draw you in that you can almost read like a novel, cover to cover. I hope that people do that with this and take inspiration from it.” Jennifer Reichardt

“If people take time to work through recipes in that chapter, the rest of them should be pretty easy,” she said.

She also worked with chefs to make sure their recipes were doable for home cooks, while including dishes that give those with more experience in the kitchen a bit of a challenge.