Subscribe
Jennifer Reichardt pours wine for dinner with friends at her father’s home in Petaluma. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

This Petaluma family is devoted to duck

Local cookbook helps demystify duck for home chefs
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2022, 2:14PM

Duck has a reputation.

It’s fancy. It’s fussy. It’s high-end restaurant food.

To hear Jim and Jennifer Reichardt tell it, though, duck is about as simple as it can get. The father-daughter duo, along with son Eric, make up the family behind Liberty Ducks. The Sonoma County farm is listed on menus at farm-to-table and high-end restaurants in the Bay Area and beyond.

Sonoma County Poultry founder Jim Reichardt, left, with his children Jennifer and Ericin Santa Rosa on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Poultry founder Jim Reichardt, left, with his children Jennifer and Ericin Santa Rosa on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

For most home cooks, duck largely has been a nonentity, but this week marks the release of Jennifer Reichardt’s cookbook, “The Whole Duck,” (Cameron + Company, 2022, $35), and it has the potential to convert previous duck deniers.

Anyone who is intimidated by the thought of cooking duck at home (and this writer freely admits to being in that club) needs to sit down for a few minutes with Jennifer and Jim. They’ll quickly make you feel at ease about duck and pretty much everything else, too.

“Duck fat is love.” Jim Reichardt

While that may not be possible, the cookbook is the next best thing. Produced by local publisher Cameron + Company, with Petaluma-based editor Kim Laidlaw and photographer Jessica Fix, the book is a fully homegrown project that seeks to demystify this tiny portion of the poultry market and convince home cooks that cooking duck is just not that hard.

“It doesn’t have to be this scary thing to cook,” Jennifer said. “Everyone’s afraid they’re going to ruin it, and it’s so simple. It’s just not overcooking it. I think people want to treat it like chicken, and it’s not.”

The book was born out of the early days of the pandemic. As restaurants began shuttering, Jennifer and her family cut meat production and made a plan to pivot into retail, selling directly to consumers.

Not only was this something entirely new for Liberty Farms but also for plenty of customers who had eaten duck in restaurants but had no idea what to do once duck landed on their doorsteps.

It was a challenge the Reichardts didn’t initially see coming.

“Thomas Keller doesn’t need me to give him a recipe. They just want the raw material and know how to work it out,” Jim said, referring to restaurant chefs who make up their wholesale business.

“We were trying to tell people we had retail and also teach people how to cook it, so it was like this one-two punch,” Jennifer added.

She set about putting recipes on their website, creating a Pinterest page, hosting cooking classes on Zoom and posting instructions on how to cook all things duck on her Instagram stories, including a video on roast duck legs that showcased Jennifer’s sense of humor.

A cookbook was the next logical step.

Ducks decorate the dining room table at Jim Richard’s Petaluma home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Ducks decorate the dining room table at Jim Richard’s Petaluma home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

They reached out to chefs and asked for recipes. The result is a who’s who of contributors both locally and nationally known who represent an array of cuisines and classic dishes, such as duck pho, duck pozole and yes, even a modernized take on duck à l’orange.

Some recipes come straight from Jennifer’s home kitchen, like meatballs made with ground duck that she writes are “like a big grandma hug.”

There are duck breast rice bowls for a simple too-busy-to-cook weeknight dinner, something Jennifer knows all about between managing her duties at the farm, running her winery, Raft Wines, and promoting the new cookbook.

Siblings Eric and Jennifer Reichardt prepare Duck Sugo Cavatelli at their father’s home in Petaluma on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Siblings Eric and Jennifer Reichardt prepare Duck Sugo Cavatelli at their father’s home in Petaluma on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“My husband and I do a rice-bowl, fridge-clean-out situation,” she said. “We just set our Instant Pot with rice and duck stock and render the duck breast, which takes like 20 minutes, and whatever vegetables are in there, saute them in the pan with some soy sauce and oil.”

Jennifer starts the book with a thorough basics section that focuses on each part of the duck and methods for cooking them with minimal ingredients, mainly just salt and pepper.

“The best cookbooks are the ones that really draw you in that you can almost read like a novel, cover to cover. I hope that people do that with this and take inspiration from it.” Jennifer Reichardt

“If people take time to work through recipes in that chapter, the rest of them should be pretty easy,” she said.

She also worked with chefs to make sure their recipes were doable for home cooks, while including dishes that give those with more experience in the kitchen a bit of a challenge.

Book tour and dinner for “The Whole Duck”

Jennifer Reichardt, the author of “The Whole Duck” cookbook, will host two upcoming dinners to promote her book.

Petaluma: 6 p.m. Nov. 12, at Street Social, 29 F Petaluma Blvd. N. Four-course dinner with wine, $120. Tickets available at streetsocial.square.site.

Boonville: 6 p.m. Dec. 4, at The Boonville Hotel, 140505 Highway 128. Five-course dinner with wine, $150. Tickets available at boonvillehotel.com.

Jennifer Reichardt prepares Duck Sugo Cavatelli at her father’s home in Petaluma on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Jennifer Reichardt prepares Duck Sugo Cavatelli at her father’s home in Petaluma on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Several Sonoma County chefs contributed recipes for cooks who are ready to take on that next step, including John Ash, Mark Malicki and Duskie Estes and John Stewart, who provided a recipe for roasted duck lettuce cups that are a great party appetizer or meal when paired simply with a bowl or rice.

Dustin Valette, chef at Valette and The Matheson in Healdsburg, provided a recipe for roasted maple-glazed duck as an alternative to turkey for smaller holiday celebrations. The accompanying recipe for butternut squash hash works as a seasonal side dish for almost any meal.

Recipes aren’t solely meat-centric, either. There are several salad recipes, one for beans crisped in duck fat, and a trio of potato recipes: duck fat fries, latkes fried in duck fat and British-style roasted potatoes in duck fat.

Duck Sugo Cavatelli prepared by siblings Jennifer and Eric Reichardt, from chef Tony Ferrari’s recipe, in Petaluma on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Duck Sugo Cavatelli prepared by siblings Jennifer and Eric Reichardt, from chef Tony Ferrari’s recipe, in Petaluma on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“Potatoes and duck fat were really made for each other,” said Jennifer with a laugh. “I’ll die on that hill.”

Her father echoed the sentiment.

“Duck fat is love,” he said.

Duck fat figures into a chapter on desserts, too. It’s a somewhat unexpected coda in a cookbook about duck, but who can resist a double chocolate duck fat cabernet cake? There’s even a vegetarian recipe for a custard made with duck eggs — no meat or fat necessary.

As restaurants have reopened and are back to full dining rooms, the Reichardts are trying to find a balance in providing duck for their longtime chef clients while meeting the demand of their new retail business.

The book could create an uptick in that retail demand, too.

“We can’t supply the whole country with duck,” Jennifer said. “There’s other duck producers and there’s duck meat aplenty. People can buy the book from us and use it as a launching point.”

She also points out that many of the recipes are easily adapted to other proteins.

“I hope that people read it as a story,” Jennifer said, noting that she sometimes got teary while writing the book. It was like writing a diary of memorable life experiences and the people she’s met along her journey at Liberty Ducks and Raft Winery.

“The best cookbooks are the ones that really draw you in that you can almost read like a novel, cover to cover. I hope that people do that with this and take inspiration from it.”

Siblings Eric and Jennifer Reichardt talk with Javier Reyes at a Sonoma County Poultry farm, near Two Rock, where Liberty Ducks are raised on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Siblings Eric and Jennifer Reichardt talk with Javier Reyes at a Sonoma County Poultry farm, near Two Rock, where Liberty Ducks are raised on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

The following recipes are from “The Whole Duck” (Cameron + Company, 2022, $35) by Jennifer Reichardt.

Pan-seared duck breasts are a simple place to start if you’ve never cooked duck before. Follow Jennifer’s advice and treat them like a steak rather than chicken to avoid overcooking them.

Here, she offers two methods (see alternative stovetop method, below).

Pan-Seared Duck Breasts

Makes 2 to 4 servings (2 duck breasts)

2 duck breasts

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.

With a sharp knife, work with one duck breast at a time, while the duck breasts are still cold from the refrigerator. First, score the skin on each breast on the diagonal, spacing the cuts about ½ inch apart and being careful not to cut through to the meat. Rotate the duck breast 90 degrees and score the same way in the opposite direction to make a crosshatch pattern. This will help the fat render more quickly and the skin to brown. Season the duck breasts on both sides with salt and pepper and set aside for 20 minutes to allow them to come to room temperature.

Place the duck breasts, skin side down, in a cold cast-iron or other heavy frying pan. On the stove top, turn on the heat to medium and let the breasts cook undisturbed until they have rendered their fat, about 10 minutes. Every so often, lift each breast with tongs to make sure the skin is not burning. If it is getting too dark, lower the heat.

Once the fat is rendered and is deep golden brown, transfer the breasts, skin side up, to a sheet pan, place in the oven and roast until browned and medium-rare, 3 to 5 minutes longer. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a breast should register 130 degrees. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Alternative stovetop method: Score the skin on the duck breasts as directed, then place the duck breasts, skin side down, in a cold cast-iron or other heavy frying pan. On the stovetop, turn on the heat to low and let the breasts cook undisturbed until they have rendered their fat, 10 to 15 minutes. Every so often, lift each breast with tongs to make sure the skin is not burning. If it is getting too dark, remove from the heat.

Once the fat is rendered and is deep golden brown, raise the heat to medium-high, turn the breasts over and continue to cook until the meat is browned and the breasts are medium-rare, 2 to 4 minutes longer. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a breast should register 130 degrees. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Note: Save rendered fat by pouring through a fine-mesh sieve into a heatproof container, let cool, cover and refrigerate. This will keep for 6 months and can be used in any recipe that calls for duck fat.

You can render your own duck fat for this recipe, or you can find it at some grocery stores. Locally, Oliver’s Market sells duck fat near the cheese counter.

British Style Roasties (Potatoes Roasted in Duck Fat)

Makes 6 servings

4 pounds russet potatoes

Kosher salt

1 cup rendered duck fat

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Have ready a large, heavy roasting pan that will hold the cut potatoes in a single layer with just a little space between the pieces. Line a large plate with paper towels.

Peel the potatoes and cut them into roughly 2- to 3-inch chunks; they should all be about the same size. Put the potatoes into a large saucepan, add just enough water to cover them and season with plenty of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to medium and simmer uncovered, stirring once or twice, for 5 minutes.

While the potatoes simmer, add the duck fat to the roasting pan and place the pan in the oven to heat.

Holding the lid of the saucepan slightly ajar to keep the potatoes in the pan, carefully drain off the water from the pan. Then cover the pan and give it a good shake to bash up the potatoes a bit (don’t shake too hard, as you don’t want to completely smash them). This creates a rough surface all over the potatoes, which helps them crisp in the hot fat. Uncover the pan and let the potatoes dry out in the pan for about 5 minutes.

Remove the hot roasting pan from the oven and carefully add the potatoes to the hot fat, arranging them, not touching, in a single layer. Return the pan to the oven and roast the potatoes, turning them about every 15 minutes or so, until they are deeply golden brown, very crispy on the outside and very tender inside, 1 to 1 ¼ hours.

Using tongs, transfer the potatoes to the towel-lined plate to drain. Sprinkle with salt and serve right away.

This recipe in “The Whole Duck” is from Sonoma County chefs Duskie Estes and John Stewart of Black Pig Meat Co. It has three parts but comes together without a lot of effort, and the mushrooms can be made ahead of time. These lettuce cups are great for a crowd.

Roasted Duck Lettuce Cups, a recipe by chefs Duskie Estes and John Stewart, as featured in “The Whole Duck” cookbook. (Jessica Fix, Cameron + Company)
Roasted Duck Lettuce Cups, a recipe by chefs Duskie Estes and John Stewart, as featured in “The Whole Duck” cookbook. (Jessica Fix, Cameron + Company)

Roasted Duck Lettuce Cups

Makes 6 servings

For the Spiced Roasted Duck

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground Sichuan pepper

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground star anise

¼ teaspoon ground fennel

Pinch of ground cloves

3 duck legs

For the Sesame Shitake Mushrooms

1 cup stemmed and thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms

½ cup water

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ cup reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce

¼ cup rice vinegar

1 slice fresh ginger

Pinch of Sichuan peppercorns

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted

For the Sauce

½ cup hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

½ teaspoon ground Sichuan pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground star anise

Pinch of ground fennel

To assemble

1 head butter lettuce

Chopped fresh cilantro and mint

Sliced green onions, white and green parts, for garnish

To roast the duck, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together the salt, Sichuan pepper, cinnamon, star anise, fennel and cloves. Liberally season both sides of the duck legs with the spice mixture. Place the legs, skin side up, on a sheet pan.

Roast the legs, rotating the pan back to front halfway though roasting until the legs are dark golden brown, about 1 hour. Let the legs rest on the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. The legs may stick a little to the bottom of the pan; use a spatula to loosen them. Pull the meat and crisp skin from the bones and discard the bones. Chop meat into bite-size pieces and transfer to a small serving bowl.

While the duck is roasting, make the mushrooms and the sauce. To make the mushrooms, put the mushrooms in a small heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine the water, sugar, tamari, vinegar, ginger and Sichuan peppercorns. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Pour the hot mixture over the mushrooms, then stir in the sesame seeds. Let sit for at least 10 minutes before using. The mushrooms will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

To make the sauce, in a small saucepan, combine all the sauce ingredients and bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring constantly, for about 1 minute to blend the flavors. Thin the sauce with some of the mushroom marinade. Add half the sauce to the warm duck and toss to combine. Transfer the remaining sauce to a small bowl.

To serve, separate the lettuce into individual leaves. Pile the lettuce leaves on a platter. Arrange the cilantro, mint and green onions in separate mounds on a plate. Transfer the mushrooms to a small bowl. Set out the bowls of duck and sauce. To assemble the cups, spoon some duck meat onto a lettuce leaf and top with some of the mushrooms. Drizzle with extra sauce, if desired, and garnish with the cilantro, mint and green onions. Enjoy at once.

This recipe, contributed by Chef Dustin Valette of Valette and The Matheson restaurants in Healdsburg, will acquaint cooks with roasting a whole duck, ideal for smaller holiday gatherings. The roasted butternut squash hash is a seasonal side that pairs well with many other roast meats, too.

Roasted Maple-Glazed duck, a recipe from Dustin Valette, as featured in “The Whole Duck” cookbook. (Jessica Fix, Cameron + Company)
Roasted Maple-Glazed duck, a recipe from Dustin Valette, as featured in “The Whole Duck” cookbook. (Jessica Fix, Cameron + Company)

Roasted Maple-Glazed Duck with Butternut Squash Hash

Makes 4 to 6 servings

For the Roasted Maple-Glazed Duck

1 whole duck

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch fresh thyme

¼ cup pure maple syrup (not imitation)

For the Butternut Squash Hash

½ cup dried currants

1 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small butternut squash, (about 1.5 pounds, peeled, halved, seeded and cut into ½-inch cubes)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

2 shallots, finely chopped

⅔ cup raw pepitas, lightly toasted in a dry pan

About ¼ cup grape must (violette) mustard, or your favorite sweet-spicy mustard.

To roast the duck, preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Set a rack in a roasting pan, and rub the outside of the duck all over with the oil. Season the outside and the cavity of the duck with salt and pepper. Place the thyme in the cavity. Place the duck, breast side up, on the rack in the roasting pan. Tie the legs together with kitchen twine (or truss the whole duck).

Roast the duck for 15 minutes. Remove the duck from the oven and, using a pastry brush, brush the outside of the duck all over with the maple syrup. Return the duck to the oven and continue to roast until the skin is browned and crisp and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the duck (not touching bone) registers 145 degrees, about 30 minutes longer.

When the duck is nearly ready, make the butternut squash hash. In a small heatproof bowl, combine the currants with the boiling water (to cover them) and set aside to plump. In a large frying pan over medium heat, warm the oil. Add the squash, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Add the butter and stir until melted. Add the shallots and cook, stirring, until tender, about 3 minutes. Drain the currants and add to the pan along with the pepitas and mix well. Remove from the heat, taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, if needed. Cover to keep warm.

To carve the duck, cut away the whole leg (thigh and drumstick) in one piece, then cut between the thigh and drumstick to separate them. Cut along the side of the breastbone to separate the meat from the breastbone, then cut along the rib cage to remove the breast. Repeat to remove the whole leg and breast on the opposite side and split the thigh and drumstick. Slice the breast and thigh into medium thick slices; each should yield 4 to 5 pieces.

To assemble each serving, on a warmed individual plate, make a swipe of the mustard and place a scoop of the squash hash in the center. Arrange some of the duck around the hash and serve.

You can reach staff writer Jennifer Graue at jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette