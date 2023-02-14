SEBASTOPOL

Sonoma lovers celebration at Gold Ridge

How much is there to love about Sonoma County? Gold Ridge Organic Farms will help count the ways from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with tastes of their new harvest of olive oils and treats from Buttercup Baking to start. Baked treats from pasty chef Jenny Malicki will be paired with Gold Ridge’s Honeycrisp-Fuji apple cider syrup. Wash it down with hot apple-pear cider infused with Little Apple Treats’ mulling spices. Tickets are $35 and available at goldridgeorganicfarms.com/events. 3387 Canfield Road.

HEALDSBURG

Bring your dog to the winery day

In honor of Love Your Dog Day, Papapietro-Perry Winery is inviting canines owners who love wine to bring their pups along for tastings from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday. Dogs will receive dog treats, a complementary dog bowl and a chance to be featured in a photo on the winery’s social media pages. Their owners can relax on the spacious patio overlooking the vineyards and enjoy a seated tasting of four Papapietro-Perry single-vineyard pinot noirs paired with a charcuterie plate from local food purveyors for $30 per person. You can book a tasting at papapietro-perry.com/visit-us. 4791 Dry Creek Road.

COUNTYWIDE

Support local at Restaurant Week

It’s one of the best times of year to visit that restaurant you’ve always meant to try because during the 14th annual Sonoma County Restaurant Week, there are dozens to choose from. Eighty-seven restaurants, from Sea Ranch to Sonoma, are participating with set-price lunch and dinner menus of up to three courses, for $10 to $55. There are also a few bakeries and coffee shops participating, with $5 sweet treats. Restaurant week runs Monday, Feb. 20, to Feb. 26. Find more information at socorestaurantweek.org.

SANTA ROSA

Early bird tickets for food and wine awards

Luminaries in the food and wine world will be feted at the NorCal Public Media Food & Wine Awards 6 to 9 p.m. March 25 at the Luther Burbank Center. Early-bird tickets for the event are available now. Honorees include chef Duskie Estes, Lou and Susan Preston of Preston Farm and Winery and Carol Rathman of Forget-Me-Not Farm, among several others who will be recognized for their contributions to food justice, regenerative food production and workers’ rights. The evening includes local wines and delicious food to enjoy while mingling with the guests of honor. Early-bird ticket pricing of $150 ends March 1. Get tickets at bit.ly/40OtOU0. 50 Mark West Springs Road.

WINDSOR

Learn the art of dessert from a master

Celebrity chef Chris Ford, whose pastries have been savored by John Legend, Madonna and the Kardashians, will lead a cooking class for perfect chocolate desserts at Bricoleur Vineyards from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 12. Ford, who owns Butterlove & Hardwork in Los Angeles and trained with chefs Thomas Keller and Michael Mina, will help participants hone their dessert skills and make mouthwatering treats. The $125 class includes two glasses of wine and sweets to enjoy. Tickets are available at exploretock.com/bricoleurvineyards. 7394 Starr Road.

SONOMA

Olive Odyssey at Jacuzzi

Experience olives like never before at a day dedicated to this sacred fruit of the Mediterranean. The free event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Jacuzzi Family Winery and includes tours of the olive mill, cooking demonstrations, olive oil tastings and olive-inspired art. Olive experts will be on hand, for those curious about growing olives. Lunch and snacks available for purchase will include olives, naturally. Attendees will receive discounts from The Olive Press and Jacuzzi. Those who wish to include wine tasting, which starts at $30 per person, are highly encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time at jacuzziwines.com/events. 24724 Arnold Drive.