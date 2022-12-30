Dungeness crab recipes to try

Use an immersion blender to purée the beans until they are almost but not quite completely smooth.

Taste, correct for salt, add several turns of black pepper, cover and set aside.

This can be done several hours or a full day in advance.

For the chermoula: Put the garlic into a suribachi, sprinkle lightly with salt and use a wooden pestle to crush the garlic into a paste.

Add the cilantro and parsley and continue to grind with the wooden pestle until a uniform puree is formed.

Add the paprikas, cumin and chipotle powder or piment d'Espelette and stir in the lemon juice.

Season with salt and stir in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt and acid, adding more salt if the sauce tastes flat and more olive oil if it is too tart. Cover and chill; remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before using. (Chermoula will keep for a day or two in the fridge but is best the day it is made.)

For crab cakes: Keep the crabs' body meat and leg meat separate. You should have about 2½ cups of body meat; if you don't, break up some of the leg meat until you do. Set the meat aside.

Put the two tablespoons of butter into a small sauté pan set over medium heat, add the serrano, shallot and celery, season lightly with salt and sauté until very soft and fragrant, about 12 to 15 minutes. Season with several turns of black pepper, add the paprika and set aside to cool.

Put the egg and cream into a large mixing bowl and whisk until light and thick.

Add the body meat, 2 tablespoons of the parsley and the bread crumbs and use 2 dinner forks to toss together very gently. Do not overmix. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

To finish the cakes, remove the batter from the refrigerator and put the flour into a wide shallow bowl.

Heat the black beans. Set a large heavy frying pan over medium high heat, add 2 to 3 tablespoons of butter and heat until the butter is fully melted and foaming.

Using an ice cream scoop, make balls of crab somewhat bigger than a ping-pong ball but smaller than a tennis ball. Press together gently and dredge in the flour, gently working to keep each ball together.

Add 4 balls to the frying pan, leaving plenty of space between each one. Use a metal spatula to press down gently on each crab cake until it is about ¾-inch thick. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes, until browned on one side. Gently turn and cook on the other side. Continue cooking, adding more butter as needed, until all the batter is used.

While the crab cakes cook, pour a generous pool of black bean puree on individual plates. Set 2 or 3 cooked cakes on each plate, half on and half off the puree. Top the crab cakes with the reserved leg meat. Drizzle with a few slashes of chermoula, garnish with a lemon wedge and sprinkle with a bit of the remaining parsley. Enjoy right away.

_____

From John Ash in 2018:

Dungeness Crab Cakes with Tarragon Aioli

Makes 6 servings as a first course

1 pound fresh cooked Dungeness crab meat, picked over to remove any shell

1 egg, beaten

5 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon minced parsley

1 tablespoon minced green onion

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, white preferred

- Salt and freshly ground white pepper to taste

- Drops of hot sauce to taste

1/2 cup (or so) coarse dry bread crumbs (such as Panko)

- Clarified butter or olive oil for sautéing

- Tarragon aioli (recipe follows)

- Tarragon sprigs

2 ounces fresh salmon caviar, rinsed in cold water (optional)

Gently squeeze the crab to get rid of any excess moisture and combine with next 7 ingredients. Stir in ½ cup of the bread crumbs. Don't over mix. You want the cakes to just hold together and be delicate in texture. Mix in additional crumbs if mixture is too moist. (Fry a tester to make sure).

Form into 6 cakes. Lightly dust both sides with additional bread crumbs and sauté in clarified butter or oil until lightly browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Serve with a little dollop of aioli on top with the tarragon sprigs and the optional salmon caviar.

_______

Tarragon Aioli

Makes about 3/4 cup

3 large blanched garlic cloves

1 tablespoon or so olive oil

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

- Drops of lemon juice to taste

Add all ingredients to a mini food processor and pulse until smooth. Store refrigerated for at least one hour to allow flavors to blend before using.

This is a rich soup. Don't be scared by the length of the ingredient list. It's really pretty straight forward. You can use frozen corn kernels, but you won't have the cobs to make the flavorful stock.

_____

Crab Rice Paper Rolls

Makes 12 rolls

2 ounces thin rice stick noodles (often labeled vermicelli)

1 medium cucumber

2 firm ripe avocados

12 8- to 9-inch rice paper rounds, softened (see method below)

3/4 pound fresh cooked crab meat, picked over to remove any shell fragments

3 tablespoons or so drained, sweet pickled ginger

1/4 cup finely sliced green onion or garlic chives

1/3 cup loosely packed mint or cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons lightly toasted sesame seeds

- Dipping Sauce (recipe follows)

Soften rice stick noodles in hot water for 10 minutes, then cook until tender in boiling water for a minute or so. Drain and rinse in cold water to stop the cooking. Set aside, covered loosely with plastic wrap.

Peel and seed the cucumber and cut into thin 4-inch long strips either with a mandolin or by hand. Peel the avocado, discard pit and cut into long slices.

Softening rice papers: Dip the dry rice paper into a bowl of hot tap water for 20 to 30 seconds or until they just begin to soften. Lay them out on a clean, dry, hard surface and they will soften further as you lay the filling on. You can do 2 or 3 at a time.

For each roll, lay out a softened rice paper on a clean surface and place a tablespoon or so of the softened rice stick across the bottom third of the round. Top with some cucumber, crab, pickled ginger, green onion and a couple of mint leaves. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Roll the bottom of the paper up over the filling and then roll it up gently but firmly, folding in the sides as you go. The paper will seal by sticking to itself. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling. Serve the rolls cut in half with dipping sauce on the side.

_______

Spicy Dipping Sauce

Makes about 13/4 cup

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

5 tablespoons Asian fish sauce

2 teaspoons minced red jalapeno or bird's eye chili, or to taste

2 teaspoons finely minced garlic

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

5 tablespoons sugar or to taste

1 tablespoon cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

Combine all ingredients and stir until sugar is dissolved. Let stand at least 30 minutes before serving for flavors to develop.