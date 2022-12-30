Dungeness crab recipes to try
Dungeness crab will soon be back in Sonoma County grocery stores and on local tables as California’s much-delayed crab season gets underway Saturday.
Here are a collection of favorite Press Democrat crab recipes from the past few years.
From Michelle Anna Jordan in 2022:
Crab and Avocado Tacos with Radish Salsa
Makes 2 servings
Radish Salsa (recipe follows)
Freshly cooked and picked meat from 1 small Dungeness crab
1 firm-ripe Haas avocado
2 tablespoons lime juice
Pinch of salt
8 corn tortillas (if handmade style, use just 6)
Lime wedges
Radish wedges
Make the radish salsa and set it aside.
Put the crab meat in a bowl, add most but not quite all of the lime juice and a pinch of salt and toss gently.
Cut the avocado in half, take out the seed and remove the flesh. To do so, make ½-inch diagonal slashes to (but not through) the skin and then make crosswise slashes in the other direction. Use a large soup spoon to scoop out the flesh; put it in a small bowl and drizzle with a bit of lime juice and a pinch of salt.
Heat the tortillas over a gas flame or on a hot grill, turning them frequently, until they are very hot and very tender; do not let them become even slightly crisp.
Set two tortillas on top of each other, add a generous amount of crab and top with avocado and salsa. Set on a plate. Repeat, with two tacos per serving.
Garnish with lime wedges and radish wedges and enjoy right away, with the salsa alongside.
Radish Salsa
Makes about 1 cup
8 - 10 small radish leaves, cut into very thin slices
8 medium radishes, trimmed and cut into small dice
1 tablespoon minced red onion
1 small serrano, seeded and minced
1 small garlic clove, minced
Zest of 1 lime
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Kosher salt
Black pepper in a mill
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Set the radish leaves aside briefly.
Put the radishes, red onion, serrano and garlic in a medium bowl and toss gently. Add the lime zest, cilantro leaves and radish leaves and toss again. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the lime juice and olive oil.
Let rest 10 to 15 minutes. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid.
Cover and set aside until ready to use. This salsa will keep, covered and refrigerated, for two to three days.
_____
This recipe has gone through variations but originated with former Nick’s Cove Chef Austin Perkins:
Nick’s Cove Dungeness Crab Mac & Cheese
Makes 6 to 8 servings
1 cup unsalted butter
2 leeks, white part only, sliced
¾ cup all-purpose flour
3 cups whole milk
3 cups heavy cream
2 cups shredded aged Gruyere cheese, such as Grand Cru
2 cups shredded Point Reyes Toma or medium white cheddar
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Kosher salt
Vinegar-based hot sauce (such as Tabasco), for seasoning
Juice of ¼ lemon
1 pound dried fusilli pasta
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup fresh breadcrumbs
1 pound fresh-cooked Dungeness crabmeat, picked over for shell fragments
2 tablespoons chopped, fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
In a large, heavy saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the flour, whisk until smooth, then cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture bubbles and starts to smell like shortbread, 2 to 3 minutes. Slowly add the milk, stirring constantly, until the mixture is smooth and comes to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cream. Continue to simmer, stirring, until the mixture begins to thicken, about 5 minutes. Slowly add the cheeses, a handful at a time, stirring after each addition until melted before adding more. Season to taste with salt, hot sauce and lemon juice.
About 15 minutes before the cheese sauce is ready, begin cooking the pasta and toast the breadcrumbs. Fill a large pot two-thirds full of salted water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 6 to 8 minutes or according to package directions. Drain into a colander, then transfer to a large bowl and set aside.
In a small dry skillet, warm the oil over medium-high heat. Add the breadcrumbs and cook, stirring, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Pour the cheese sauce over the pasta and stir to combine. Add the crabmeat and gently stir to distribute evenly. Divide the pasta between individual bowls or plates. Top each serving with the toasted breadcrumbs and parsley. Serve right away.
_____
From Michelle Anna Jordan in 2021:
Dungeness Crab with Brown Butter Potato Purée
Serves 2
1 stick (½ cup, 8 tablespoons or 4 ounces) butter, preferably local
