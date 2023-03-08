Cost: $50 per person; includes food, two beverages, theater seat and contests with prizes. Ticket proceeds benefit Food for Thought.

As soon as the Academy Awards nominations were announced at the end of January, the team at Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol sat down and started brainstorming the menu for their annual Oscar Night Party.

The theater has hosted its awards night viewing party for several years as a benefit for Food for Thought food pantry, a Forestville nonprofit that provides food for county residents with serious medical conditions. But the focus on food served at the Oscars event is a more recent development.

“The food has become a little more preeminent in the whole event over the last couple of years,” said Roxanne Goodfellow, chief operating officer of Rialto Cinemas. “Last year was the first year that we’d done a menu that was tied to the movies, which was fun.”

The Rialto’s snack bar transcends the usual theater standards of popcorn and candy. It has an established menu of salads, sandwiches, pizza and snacks made in a small kitchen behind the snack bar. Even so, the annual Oscars party is a departure from the norm.

Coming up with the carefully curated, movie-themed menu is easier said than done. Creativity plus a sense of humor come in handy.

“We’re having fun with the movies, because a lot of the movies this year are really dark. They’re just really dark,” said Ky Boyd, owner and director of the Rialto and master of ceremonies for the awards night.

This local event isn’t meant to be a knockoff of the high-holy holiday of Hollywood glitz and glamour that includes Wolfgang Puck’s storied post-ceremony feast. Although the Rialto will have a red carpet for guests to walk, their menu feels equally doable for those whose red carpet on Oscars night is the living room rug.

Noah Hoffman heads the kitchen at the Rialto. This will be his first time catering the awards-night party, which features eight snacks and noshes, including two desserts, plus a sparkling nonalcoholic Blue Avatar cocktail.

Hoffman said he’s looking forward to serving his recipe for hot wings inspired by “Top Gun: Maverick,” a nominee for best picture. That idea was a no-brainer everyone agreed on immediately.

“I’ve had the sauce recipe that I’ve been playing with for awhile,” Hoffman said of his sweet-and-spicy combination of Mae Ploy Chili Sauce and Frank’s RedHot sauce. “I really liked the movie, so I was excited to do the sauce and have ‘Top Gun’ be in the running.”

Another best picture nominee, the “Elvis” biopic, lent itself to an obvious food pairing, too. After considering some kind of peanut butter and banana sandwich, they finally landed on banana pudding with candied peanut topping as one of the desserts.

It took a little longer to settle on a dish to represent “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a best-picture nominee set in Ireland about a friendship turned sour. It inspired a plethora of ideas for the Rialto team, from Irish stout cake to Irish soda bread to potato dishes. They even considered fingerling potatoes with ketchup, but that idea was left on the proverbial cutting room floor for reasons we won’t divulge here because this is a food section, after all. (If you’ve seen the movie, you know.)

“You have to be a bit irreverent with some of these things,” Boyd said. “We usually start somewhere inappropriate and work our way down to appropriate.”

In the end, an Irish stew with potatoes and carrots won.

“(The character) Dominic is a tragic figure in that movie, and the last meal you see him eat is a stew” Hoffman said.

Other films aren’t so easy to find a suitable food pairing, due to their emotional heaviness.

“Some of the films you struggle with,” Boyd said. “We never came up with anything for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front.’”

They strayed from best picture categories to come up with dishes to balance out the menu, even going into slightly more obscure categories, like writing for adapted screenplay.

In that category, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” had them stumped for a bit.

“That was a real challenge. What do you do for ‘Glass Onion?’” Boyd said. “And Noah came up with onion dip.”

“In a glass,” Hoffman added.

This is not your mother’s onion dip made with sour cream and soup mix. Hoffman caramelizes onions then mixes them with sour cream, mayonnaise and cream cheese and serves it with toasted seasoned pita wedges and fresh veggies.

The dip met everyone’s approval at a team taste test of all the dishes.

“This tastes very fresh and springlike,” Goodfellow said. “It will sit on a crudite or piece of pita very well.”

Hoffman dipped into the best actress category when creating “Blonde“ Bombshell Blondies as an homage to Ana de Armas’ starring turn in the movie ”Blonde.”