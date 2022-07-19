Subscribe

Eight Sonoma County restaurants win Wine Spectator 2022 Restaurant Awards

SARAH DOYLE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 19, 2022, 11:57AM
Updated 37 minutes ago

In recognition of the world’s best restaurant wine programs, Wine Spectator magazine has announced the winners of the 2022 Restaurant Awards. Now in its 42nd year, the Restaurant Awards are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.

This year, eight Sonoma County restaurants were recognized, including SingleThread Farms in Healdsburg (a Grand Award winner), Barndiva Restaurant in Healdsburg (a recent Michelin star award winner), Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg, The Matheson in Healdsburg, Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma, Little Saint in Healdsburg, Salt & Stone in Kewood and Valette in Healdsburg.

Seventeen Napa restaurants also garnered awards, including Press Restaurant in St. Helena, which received its first Grand Award.

To see the full list of winners, visit winespectator.com/restaurants.

