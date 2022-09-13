Explore new wines, Sonoma County farms and more

SANTA ROSA

Extradimensional launches tastings

Winemaker Hardy Wallace is now offering private tastings of his new wine brand, Extradimensional Wine Co. Yeah!, at Sugarloaf Wine Co. in Santa Rosa. Tastings are by appointment only, Friday to Sunday through November. Space is limited, but the winery can accommodate groups of up to six people.

Tastings are $40 per person, which is waived with a purchase of six bottles or more. To make a reservation, email yeah@winecoyeah.com. Sugarloaf Wine Co., 6705 Cristo Lane.

SONOMA COUNTY

Farm Trails hosts Fall Tour

Farms throughout the North Bay will open their doors to the public on Oct. 8-9 for Sonoma County Farm Trails’ annual fall tour. Design your own itinerary and farm route for a variety of agrarian adventures, including pumpkin and apple picking, cheesemaking, flower farming and more. Meet the farmers and taste the delicious bounty that is Sonoma County. Most stops are kid-friendly, and some are dog-friendly, so it’s best to ask ahead. Once you register, you’ll receive the event details via email so you can plan your route using a special online map. Be sure to wear sturdy shoes.

Registration is free; prices of individual events may vary. To register, visit farmtrails.org.

FORESTVILLE

Shone Farm opens for fall fest

For more than four decades, Shone Farm has been a field laboratory and teaching resource for Santa Rosa Junior College’s agriculture and natural resources students. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the farm will open to the public for its annual Fall Festival.

A farm stand will highlight fresh seasonal produce from the farm, and the tasting room will be open for wine tasting. U-pick pumpkins and apples, a tractor show, sheep shearing and wool spinning and a rotten-fruit slingshot for kids will be among the many fun activities scheduled.

Admission is free. For more information, visit shonefarm.santarosa.edu. Shone Farm, 7450 Steve Olson Lane.

SONOMA

Kina’s Kitchen marks “El Grito”

To mark Mexican Independence Day, celebrated as the anniversary of Mexican priest Miguel Hidalgo’s call (“El Grito”) to arms against Spain in 1810, Kina’s Kitchen will offer a special dinner, mariachi music and karaoke starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Mariachi music starts at 6 p.m., and karaoke starts at 9 p.m. Kina’s Kitchen will serve a special menu, beer, cocktails and La Luna mezcal.

Reserve at bit.ly/3Dkk0rt. Kina’s Kitchen and Bar, 19101 Highway 12, in Maxwell Village shopping center.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com.