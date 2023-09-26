Fall food fun includes Oktoberfest, pumpkins and wine

SANTA ROSA

Prost! Oktoberfest fun at Franchetti’s

Sink your teeth into schnitzel and strudel and raise a stein of seasonal beer at Franchetti’s Gasthaus during their weekend-long Oktoberfest celebration Friday to Sunday. The restaurant’s patio will be transformed into a Bavarian biergarten for the festivities, which include live accordion and dance music from the Steve Balich Band from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. From 3-6 p.m. Saturday, enjoy the sounds of the Oompa Duo. Enjoy German specialties including a large range of sausages, Bavarian pretzels and Germany’s national dish, sauerbraten. Reserve a table at franchettis.com. 1229 N. Dutton Ave.

SONOMA

Wine, pumpkins the perfect pair at Larson

Pop a cork and pick a pumpkin as Larson Family Winery’s pumpkin patch opens for the season Saturday. The winery has turned its back pasture into a pick-your-own pumpkin patch with plenty of spots for cute family photos. The patch will be open through October during normal tasting-room hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday or until the pumpkins run out. In addition to pumpkins, there’s plenty of games for families such as cornhole and bocce which can be reserved, along with wine tastings, in advance at larsonfamilywinery.com. The winery is dog friendly, too. 23355 Millerick Road.

SANTA ROSA

New name, same great wine event

Enjoy an autumn afternoon of wine, food and song at Pride ‘n Vino from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at Courthouse Square. The event, formerly known as Pinot on the River, features more than a dozen wineries pouring some of their finest wines, plus artisan food vendors for this event benefiting Sonoma County Pride. Live music from hometown star Ellie James is sure to be a big hit as she sings songs from her new album. There will be a silent auction at the event, too. Tickets are $50 and are available at pridenvino.com. Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue.

SANTA ROSA

Knife’s Edge fundraiser pits chef vs. chef

Watch three of Sonoma County’s best chefs battle it out at the Knife’s Edge fundraiser for Sonoma Family Meal 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Odd Fellows Hall. Chefs from SingleThread, Jackson Family Wines and Dry Creek Kitchen will go head to head in a live culinary competition that’s accompanied by dinner, cocktails and a live auction. The winner will be decided by judges Mark Stark of Stark Reality Restaurants and Heather Irwin of The Press Democrat and Sonoma Magazine (Irwin is also the founder of Sonoma Family Meal). Tickets are $250 each and can be purchased at sonomafamilymeal.org. Proceeds benefit Sonoma Family Meal’s mission to strengthen the local food economy and provide healthy, locally sourced meals to those in need. 545 Pacific Ave.

WINDSOR

Sip with a purpose at Bricoleur Vineyards

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which Bricoleur Vineyards is making sure to highlight this year, as the winery’s COO and co-founder, Sarah Hanson Citron, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Citron, 33 and the mother of 2-year-old Isla Rose, is meeting the challenge of cancer head-on with the help of the V Foundation, which raises money for cancer research. During the month of October, Bricoleur will donate $5 from the purchase of every bottle of Isla Rose Brut Rosé to the V Foundation and will provide a $60 match for every case sold. The winery also will donate $20 to the foundation from each ticket sold to their harvest party happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. Purchase wine and tickets for the harvest party at bricoleurvinearyds.com. 7394 Starr Road.