Summary: After a series of chef changes since 2021, the upscale resort restaurant has unveiled a multicourse tasting concept well worth exploring.

Editor’s note: An unexpected chef departure at this historic Forestville restaurant upended Carey Sweet’s planned review, but we felt it was important to run the story with the caveat that the menu has recently changed. This is the fourth chef shuffle at the restaurant since 2021.

It’s only January, and already, the wild ride of our restaurant scene seems poised to continue through the year. We’ve all been hoping the craziness that started in 2020 — and really, the chaos began with the wildfires in 2017 — will just go away before we lose our minds.

Wine Country is blessed with many talented chefs, creative restaurateurs, food producers, sommeliers, winemakers and hospitality talents of all kinds. Yet the headlines keep telling the stories, over and over, of difficult staff transitions and employee shortages, “pivoting” — a word I’ve come to hate, inflation and supply chain challenges and, ultimately, complete closures of beloved restaurants.

That’s why it’s concerning to see the revolving door of high-profile chefs come through the storied Farmhouse Inn’s restaurant since founding chef Steve Litke retired in the fall of 2021. Litke, who now does private chef catering, established the restaurant in 1999, earning and keeping the restaurant’s one Michelin star for years.

The restaurant unveiled a new multicourse tasting menu a few months ago under chef Jeremy Cabrera (formerly of Fourth Street Social Club). I was blown away by the experience.

But now, I’m sad to report, the executive chef who put that adventure together has suddenly moved on. He’s the latest departure of several big-name executive chefs — including Daniel Beal, a former sous chef of Chicago’s renowned Alinea and San Francisco’s three-Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn — who quickly have come and gone from the luxury hotel property owned by siblings Joe and Catherine Bartolomei.

I’m bummed, but no longer surprised. I could write a detailed family tree-style article about the constant top-name chef shuffles occurring around the Bay Area these past few years. It’s an increasingly brutal business for everyone involved.

Fortunately for us, the elegant Farmhouse Inn can rely on another talented chef who has already made a huge impression at the property, Trevor Anderson.

Anderson worked at Calistoga’s Solbar, St. Helena’s Cook and Healdsburg’s (now closed) Campo Fina before opening Taub Family Outpost in Sonoma in 2020. He debuted Farmhouse Inn’s casual Farmstand cafe last summer and now directs the fine-dining Farmhouse, too.

The resort has an established team of other notable professionals, as well. That includes Wine Director and Sommelier Jared Hooper (who is worth the price of admission certainly for his grape knowledge but also his charming comedy routines), plus Food and Beverage Director Moira Beveridge (who worked at Michelin-starred Barndiva in Healdsburg and owned the lovely Crocodile French Restaurant in Petaluma).

Farmhouse co-owners, siblings Joe Bartolomei and Catherine Bartolomei, say they are keeping Cabrera’s concept and that the kitchen team is well-trained to pull it off. Anderson has done very well introducing Farmstand (see my review here bit.ly/3QNn1VM).

I looked at Anderson’s brand-new menu last week, and while the dishes have changed pretty significantly since my dinner, the approach is still upscale with some of the ingredients Cabrera used. Considering that most tasting menus frequently change anyway (that’s part of the fun), your results may vary from mine.

The dining menu has two main components: a split-in-two food menu you can share with your companion ($175 per person) and a shareable wine menu of global, small-batch selections ($125 per person). Because of the unique menu, Farmhouse is a great first date night place. You can try every dish offered, discuss your favorites, then see which pairable wines you prefer with each course (it’s built-in conversation for any awkward silent moments).

Amuses get the show started. We each got a precious, pop-in-your-mouth dry Jack cheese sponge cake topped with caramelized onion puree and more shaved cheese, plus a clever “origami folder” of a housemade sesame tuille stuffed with venison tartare and a fruity-sharp jolt of tellicherry pepper gelee.

Next, you order from five categories split into two columns: “Land and Sea” and “From the Garden.” Each category offers two choices — yes, get them both. Portions are big enough to sample from each other’s plates and get a few dainty bites per person.

For “Land and Sea,” you might get a golden-ivory nubbin of grilled Monterey abalone nestled in its pearlescent shell and capped in smoked acorn milk foam and a dollop of Osetra caviar. Rimming the plate were sea grapes harvested from their coral bed and tasting of fresh ocean and fronds of salty seaweed.