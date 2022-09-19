Fiesta de Independencia, a day to celebrate Hispanic heritage, returns to Sonoma County

Daniel Mata stood proudly on Sunday next to his dark green 1952 Chevy — a family heirloom since the 1970s, which he said represents his heritage.

“I remember being younger and not understanding what it meant to be a part of my culture. Now I’m proud to be Mexican. ... I’m proud to be Mexican-American,” said Mata, whose family originated in Chihuahua, a northwestern state in Mexico. “I want to pass my culture down to my son and two girls.”

Mata’s car was part of several features presented Sunday during the 13th annual Fiesta de Independencia, which celebrates Mexico’s Independence Day, through food, music and exhibits in Sonoma County.

The event also recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month, which acknowledges the contributions and influences of Hispanic Americans to this country.

Displayed Sunday on numerous passing trucks and cars entering the Luther Burbank Center, the Mexican flag waved back and forth as the winds frequently picked up.

Despite this, the crowds of people who turned out Sunday seemed mostly unfazed by the rain.

At varying times during the festival, beats from the onstage performances of the Sonoma County Pomo Dancers or children dressed in colorful folklorico dresses who spun and danced gracefully echoed from the parking lot.

Founded in 2010, the annual event takes place on the Sunday closest to Sept. 16, the official date of Mexico’s Independence Day.

Sunday’s festival marked the event’s first in-person return after two years of online celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its eclectic musical lineup featured performances by the Santa Rosa group Mariachi Barragan, Petaluma dance ensemble Ballet Folklórico Ireri and the Sonoma County Pomo Dancers.

One attendee, who moved to Lake County from Puebla, Mexico in 2014 said the festival offers many attendees a bit of home “away from home.”

“We’re so far away from home, it’s nice to see the Hispanic and Latino community come together like this,” said Getse Harbeck, a bilingual community volunteer with the Santa Rosa not-for-profit Redwood Credit Union. “We get to come together and relate to one another.”

In the Luther Burban Center’s north parking lot, Sonoma County’s 1 Firme Car Club hosted a lowrider car show.

Donaciano Botello Torres, 34, who was there with his car club said he traveled for the first time last year to his family’s home in Michoacán to re-connect with his Mexican roots.

“It was an eye opening experience to connect with my family and my roots,” Torres said. “We get to showcase pieces of our heritage and history through cars and traditions today, it’s a cool experience.”

Mata, a Sacramento native, who now lives in Santa Rosa, sat with his family in the parking lot to showcase his car, which originally belonged to his dad, who passed away when he was 14. He hopes to pass it down to his kids someday.

The lowrider tradition originated in the late 1940s in the Mexican American communities of Southern California, where people began displaying their traditions, artistry and innovative ideas through the customization of various types of cars.

