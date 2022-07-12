Finish a half marathon with wine fest in Sonoma

SONOMA

Post-Race Wine Festival

The 2022 Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, and what better way to finish than with the Post-Race Wine Festival in the Sonoma Plaza?

The race starts at 7 a.m. at Cuvaison Wine Estates, 1221 Duhig Road in Napa, and finishes at the Sonoma Plaza, 453 First St. E., Sonoma.

Admission to the post-race festival is included with each half marathon registration, $180 per person. Commemorative wine glass and unlimited tastings are included. To register, go to runnapatosonoma.com.

On Saturday, there will be a 5K race, starting and ending in the Sonoma Plaza. That race starts at 8 a.m. and includes one post-race tasting of rosé. Registration is $60 and also can be made through runnapatosonoma.com.

HEALDSBURG

H2hotel’s signature restaurant, Spoonbar, is offering rotating, three-course prix fixe meals and wine tastings for $49 per person on Sundays in July.

The Sunday, July 17, dinner will feature Lobster Ravioli; July 24 will have Miso Marinated Salmon; and July 31 will feature Prosciutto-Wrapped Prawns. To reserve, go to spoonbar.com or call 707-433-7222. Spoonbar is located at 219 Healdsburg Ave.

KENWOOD

Muscardini offers picnics, summer dinners

Muscardini Cellars is offering picnics at the winery, five-course dinners and more this summer.

Visitors can reserve and pick up a Pairable Picnic Basket and enjoy it at the winery, at a picnic table, in Adirondack chairs or on the grass in the backyard. The basket costs $88 and includes a bottle of 2019 Tesoro, a mini charcuterie board and cheese knife, Sonoma Bianco Wine-Infused Salumi, Brie from Marin French Cheese Company, pickled cornichons, artisanal crackers, seasonal jam and two stemless Muscardini glasses. Reserve at bit.ly/3PpbqKZ.

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and again on Aug. 13, the winery will serve a five-course Summer Backyard Wine Dinner, from Chef Catherine Venturini of Olive & Vine Restaurant, with Muscardini wines. $125 per person, includes gratuity. Buy tickets and see the menus at bit.ly/3NYRTjg.

A painting and wine pairing event is set for 11 a.m. on July 23. Tickets are $45 per person or $35 for wine club members and include canvas and paint. Get tickets at exploretock.com/muscardinicellars.

NAPA

Music festival for brain health

Napa Valley’s Staglin Family Vineyard will host a Music Festival for Brain Health on Sept. 10, featuring award-winning recording artists Jewel and Hunter Hayes.

The festival is a fundraiser supporting research, education and treatment for brain disorders. The day will begin at noon with a Scientific Symposium featuring keynote speaker Regina E. Dugan, president and CEO of health research organization Wellcome Leap, and featured speaker Dr. Christopher M. Palmer, assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

The symposium will be followed by a wine tasting reception paired with bites from chefs Christopher and Martina Kostow of Loveski Deli in Napa. Capping off the day will be the concert and dinner. Individual day passes are $2,000, all-day passes that include the VIP dinner are $7,500 and VIP sponsor tables of 10 are $75,000 each. The donation requirement for all the passes increase on Aug. 1. To reserve, go to music-festival.org.

SAN RAFAEL

The third annual Mindful Eating Film & Food Festival will run Aug. 6 and 7 at the Marin County Civic Center, with talks from educators and activists for plant-based eating, documentary screenings and vendors offering plant-based foods to try.

The film festival examines the problems created by our modern agricultural systems and encourages participants to consider how our consumer and dietary choices impact climate change, the environment, our health and animals. The festival is hosted by Bay Area urban animal sanctuary Rancho Compasion, which was founded by Miyoko Schinner of Miyoko’s Creamery and her husband, Michael Schinner.

Tickets for a VIP reception and screening of “The Smell of Money” are $138 per person. Other screenings are $18 each (or $12 until Friday, July 15). Buy tickets at bit.ly/3PpgdvX.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.