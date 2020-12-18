Five ideas for last-minute living gifts

Stumped over what to get for some people on your Christmas list? The Garden Media Group offers these suggestions for great last-minute presents recipients won’t be tempted to re-gift. Most will thrive both indoors and out.

For foodies

Meyer lemon tree: The trees of Meyer lemons, which are so luscious in cooking, can be kept indoors with the right lighting. And the sweet-smelling flowers give off a lovely perfume.

Rosemary tree: You can have the savory smell of fresh herbs in your kitchen all winter long with a rosemary plant pruned into the shape of a tree. Once spring arrives, it can be planted outside.

For cool plant collectors

Black echevaria: This trendy little succulent is also known as ‘Black Prince’ because of its uniquely colored dark rosettes and glowing green centers. Placed in a white geometric planter, it’s a standout decorative and low-maintenance plant.

Monstera deliciosa: This was the hottest plant of 2020 and on the list of any avid plant collector. It’s a big plant that will be sure to draw gasps.

For kids

Plant pet: Kids love having something of their own to tend. Why not a plant? Succulents are perfect because they are so cool-looking and easy to care for. Ramp up the mystery and drama with a carnivorous plant. Good beginning carnivores are the Venus flytrap, Cape sundew and purple pitcher plant.

