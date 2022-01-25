Five TikTok recipes for every meal of the day

Food TikTok is endless, with an overwhelming number of creators that dedicate their time to showing users everything from cooking basics to complicated recipes.

If you’re looking for some new recipes to test your skills, try these five viral recipes for every meal of your day.

Breakfast - Try your eggs two ways in one dish

This breakfast omelette combines sunny-side up eggs and an omelette. (@feeedmi)

The creator Disha, whose username on the app is @feeedmi, combined a sunny-side up egg with an omelette. Her video garnered over 3 million views and 157,000 likes.

Her simple recipe calls for eggs, tomato, peppers, a little soy sauce and cheese. To make it your own, add your own favorite veggies or meat of your choice.

Start the dish with the omelette mixture, whisking together one egg, some diced tomatoes and peppers, and some soy sauce. Set that aside and crack another egg in an oiled pan and cook until it’s just underdone. Pour the omelette mixture on top, add your cheese and cover for two minutes until cooked through. Fold it up and enjoy.

Watch the full video at bit.ly/3Ajg1YJ.

Lunch - Instead of a burrito bowl, try a sushi bowl

User @_ms_frost_ titled her recipe California Roll in a Bowl. (@_ms_frost_)

San Jose-based blogger Ms. Frost, or @_ms_frost_, makes everything from cooking videos to food reviews from various restaurants. One of her more popular cooking videos was her “California roll in a bowl,” with over 111,000 views and 13,000 likes.

Start this recipe by mixing imitation crab, mayo, sriracha and soy sauce together in a bowl. Mix until the crab is coated in the sauce, then cook your rice. In her video, she used minute rice to save time, but if you choose to cook your own, do so sooner. After the rice is cooked, chop up your avocado, carrots and cucumber topping. Add some rice vinegar, and assemble the bowl.

Watch the full video at bit.ly/3Aktqj4.

Snack - Jump on the air fryer bandwagon with some crispy potato-wedge fries

These crispy potato wedges are easy to make with an air fryer and some spices. (@shey.cooks)

Southern California-based creator Sheyna Patel, or @shey.cooks, runs a cooking account with recipes for everything from pasta and noodle bowls to salads and hummus.

This recipe for air fryer potato wedge fries was especially popular on her page, with over 6 million views and 877,000 likes, and looked easy enough for a crispy mid-day snack.

Start by cutting russet potatoes into wedges, then put them in an ice bath to soak. Take them out of the ice bath, dry them off and coat them in avocado oil. Evenly coat the wedges with your seasoning. (She used onion and garlic powder, paprika, pink Himalayan salt, ground pepper and cornstarch.) Add those to the air fryer basket and cook them, flipping the wedges halfway through. Garnish with parsley and dip in your favorite sauce.

Watch the full video at bit.ly/3IshUF8. For a bonus recipe, try her roasted red bell pepper and fresno chili sauce, watch the video at bit.ly/3KtDwDb.

Dinner - Ever tried vegan pozole?

This pozole recipe is entirely plant-based, substituting mushroom and jackfruit for the meat. (@nanajoe19)

If you’re unsure about plant-based eating, try this pozole recipe from Visalia-based TikToker Alejandra, or @nanajoe19. Her page has meat-based recipes, vegan recipes, and keto-friendly recipes for anyone to try. She also has a cooking channel in Spanish, @nanajoe19esp. Her vegan pozole recipe has over 2.5 million views and gained over 231,000 likes.

This recipe is more time consuming than the others, but also saves time on dinner the rest of the week if you have leftovers.

For the meat substitute, she used a combination of shredded king oyster mushrooms and green jack fruit, a common meat substitute for vegan dishes because it resembles the texture of meat when cooked.

She started by shredding the stems of the mushrooms with a fork and dicing the heads. Sauté those in a pot with oil and your seasoning of choice. Then boil a can of green jack fruit for about 45 minutes, then shred with a fork. Sauté with your choice of seasoning. Once both the mushrooms and jack fruit are cooked down, combine.

For the sauce, boil four Guajillo chilies and four Puya chilies. Once they’re softened, blend together with some water, a quarter of an onion and three cloves of garlic. Add a quarter onion, two cloves of garlic and some bay leaves to the mushroom and jack fruit, pour in the sauce and your veggie broth. Pour in a can of drained white hominy and a couple of table spoons of mushroom boullion powder for seasoning.

Bring the pozole to a boil, cover it and let it sit for 30 minutes. Crush a handful of dried oregano, add it to the pozole and let it sit for another five minutes. Then it’s ready to serve.

Watch the full video at bit.ly/32kLKvV

Dessert - Finish out your day with strawberry tres leches cupcakes

These Strawberry Crunch Tres Leches Cupcakes are a perfect way to end your day. Screenshot courtesy of @arimonika.

Content creator Ariana Ruiz, or @arimonika, has a range of recipes you can make with ingredients you probably already have at home, like box cake mix and regular sliced bread. This recipe video garnered over 151,000 views and 18,000 likes.

For these cupcakes, start with your choice of strawberry box cake mix and bake according to the directions, but swap the water for milk. Fill your cupcake tins and bake according to the box.

To make the strawberry milk filling, combine one can of sweetened condensed milk, one can of evaporated milk, half a cup of regular milk and a quarter cup of strawberry flavoring powder- she used Nesquick.

When the cupcakes are cooled, use a straw or fork to poke holes in the cake and pour three tablespoons of your strawberry milk mixture over each cupcake and place in the fridge.

She makes a crumble topping for the cupcakes in her video with strawberry jello mix, vanilla pudding mix, flour and some butter. Mix and combine per the video’s instructions, then bake at 350 for 7 minutes.

For the frosting, she makes strawberry flavored whipped cream herself by combining heavy cream, vanilla, strawberry powder flavoring and powdered sugar in a blender.

Once your crumble is cooled down, crush and mix it up, frost your cupcakes and top with the crumble and fresh strawberries.

Watch the full video at bit.ly/3rLFo1A.