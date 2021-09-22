Food and wine events: Fall brings harvest parties, cooking classes

SONOMA

‘Shake Your Bundschu’ at harvest party

Join the Bundschu family, winemaker and production team at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Gundlach Bundschu Winery for the 2021 Harvest Party, featuring the return of the beloved “Shake Your Bundschu” dance floor.

There will be dinner and wine, with Chef Valentin Atayde of El Mercadito serving a farm-to-table feast that includes Mexico City-style tacos, slow-cooked carnitas, chicken pibil and vegetables in handmade tortillas, plus salsas, beans and rice, a garden salad and a dessert of churros.

DJ Golden Gram will kick off the dancing. There also will be a cowboy-themed photo booth for cowboys and cowgirls. A costume contest will offer a chance to win two tickets to the Huichica Music Festival at the winery on Oct. 15 and 16.

Vaccinations are required for all at the outdoor event, where guests will be seated at communal tables during dinner.

Tickets are $165. To reserve: gunbun.com/events. 2000 Denmark St.

KENWOOD

Celebrate harvest season at Muscardini

Muscardini Cellars will hold a Fall Release weekend from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3, with artisan pizza paired with selected releases.

The event will include a flight of new Italian-style wines paired with fresh and seasonal pizzas made by baker Mike Zakowski of The Bejkr in Sonoma. Pairings will be a classic Margherita pizza with sangiovese, a seasonal market vegetable pizza paired with cabernet sauvignon and a fingerling potato and caramelized onion pizza paired with the Rancho Salina red blend sourced from the Moon Mountain District of Sonoma Valley.

Guests will have their tasting flight and pizza on the Muscardini Cellars’ patio with live music from local artists Don Trotta and Dann Walters, who will perform 2 - 5 p.m. both days.

The tasting flight and food pairing is $35. To reserve: 707-933-9305. 9380 Sonoma Highway.

ONLINE

James Beard Awards watch party

The James Beard Foundation’s 2021 celebration, Stories of Resilience and Leadership, will be broadcast on Twitter at 5 p.m. Monday, at twitter.com/beardfoundation.

This year, the awards will share work from inspirational individuals across the country, especially those who have supported their communities during the pandemic.

Kwane Onwuachi, an American chef and author based in Los Angeles, will host the awards with other special guests. For more information, go to jamesbeard.org/awards

NAPA

CIA at Copia offers hands-on classes

It’s back-to-school time at the CIA at Copia, which is welcoming the public to its campus this fall for cooking and wine/beverage classes plus intensive three-day boot camps.

Upcoming cooking classes include Handmade Dim Sum on Sept. 29, Seasonal Cocktails from the Garden on Oct. 6, Global Street Foods on Oct. 9 and Brunch on Oct. 10.

You also can sign up for a new Plant-Powered Cooking Boot Camp to be held Oct. 11 - 15 and a Best of Boot Camp — World Tour to be held Oct. 20 - 23.

Every Sunday is Family Funday at Copia, with day camps for young chefs and interactive demonstrations for you and your mini-chef, plus holiday classes for the whole family.

For a complete schedule of classes and fees, go to ciafoodies.com/california-copia

