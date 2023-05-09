Mini-Raspberry Rose Macarons, Meyer Lemon Tarts and Cardinal Sin flourless bittersweet chocolate cake with grenache on the Mother's Day Tea menu at Patisserie Angelica in Sebastopol April 25, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

For Mother’s Day, suit mom to a tea with this tradition

May 9, 2023
There may be a new King in Great Britain and the rest of the Commonwealth, but when it comes to Mother’s Day, moms are the indisputable queens of the day.

Brunch, although lovely, is a timeworn tradition filled with a lot of hubbub and not enough time for sleeping in or the quiet, leisurely morning most moms crave.

However, there are other delicious ways to honor Mom, as I discovered — by accident — on a trip to London last year. Every tearoom and hotel tea service was booked solid the day before Mother’s Day, which in the U.K. is the last Sunday in March.

What better way to treat Mom like royalty or to celebrate with your best mom-mates than with a proper British tea?

Santa Rosa’s Tudor Rose English Tea Room was always popular, but with its closing last year, people have had to look elsewhere.

Patisserie Angelica in Sebastopol, known for its exquisite wedding and special-occasion cakes, has quietly offered a tea service for quite some time.

Owner Gergana Karabelov, who took over the bakery from Condra Easley and Deborah Morris at the end of 2018, said the two had started a West County High Tea service but only offered it on special days, like Christmas and Mother’s Day.

Fast-forward to the start of the pandemic, when the market for wedding cakes was nonexistent. Karabelov began offering to-go boxes for at-home tea parties.

Now she’s back to offering in-person tea service every day the bakery is open, with all the pomp and circumstance teatime deserves: a table set with a fancy floral tablecloth, a teapot and cups, a vase of flowers and a tiered serving tray teeming with dainty sweets and savory treats.

There’s also the tea, of course, which Karabelov orders from Mariage Frères in Paris. Guests can choose from more than a dozen teas, including her favorite, the Black Orchid, a smooth black tea rounded out with hints of vanilla.

“You have to steep it for the right amount of time to be really good,” she said. To that end, teapots are delivered with a cute hourglass tea timer.

Before we go much further into putting on a proper tea, we need to set the record straight about the term “high tea,” which is a misnomer.

Tea terminology

According to “The Oxford Companion to Food,” “high tea” is a “substantial late-afternoon or early-evening meal … eaten on arrival home from work.” It consists of things like ham or cold cuts, meat pies, pickles and breads or cakes. It’s distinguished from the “lighter, more elegant afternoon tea,” which is “considered an indicator of a leisured, comfortable existence.”

Then there’s cream tea, a scaled-down teatime tradition Patisserie Angelica also offers.

“Cream tea is just your choice of tea, your scone and a sauce, no sweets or savories,” Karabelov said.

Now that we have our tea terminology sorted out (your British friends will thank you), what exactly goes into a proper afternoon tea?

“We suggest working up. Each layer is ‘Ooh, even better, even better’ until you get to the top and you get the little signature desserts in a bite-size to finish it all off.” Gergana Karabelov, baker/owner of Patisserie Angelica

While tea is the obligatory drink for the occasion, many fancy tea rooms in London also offer an optional glass of Champagne, so feel free to serve sparkling wine of some sort to kick things off.

For Karabelov — who grew up in Bulgaria, where it’s all about “coffee, wine, cheese and yogurt,” she said half-jokingly — tea is a new tradition.

“It’s not very popular in Bulgaria,” she said. “I had to learn about it here. It’s a fun aspect (of owning the bakery).”

Afternoon tea essentials

There are at least two defining elements of afternoon tea, she noted. One is finger sandwiches. The other?

“Definitely the scone and the sauce that goes with it,” she said.

Patisserie Angelica’s scones are unique in that they’re made only with cream. There’s no butter, unlike in many scone recipes.

“The cream makes them crackly on the outside and softer on the inside, and they don’t get dry. I like them better than scones made with butter,” Karabelov said.

The bakery changes the flavors of the scones often; one afternoon, the tea service included petite blueberry and honey pecan varieties.

When making scones at home, you can dress them up or down, however you like. Plain scones are just fine, too, as they’re served with jam and cream, which add plenty of flavor.

Book your teatime

Patisserie Angelica: Teas served Tuesday to Sunday. Book at least 24 hours in advance. 6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, patisserieangelica.com or 707-827-7998.

Muir’s Tea Room: Plant-based afternoon teas, served Friday to Sunday. 330 S. Main St., Sebastopol, muirstearoomandcafe.com 707-634-6143.

Fleur Sauvage Chocolates: Tea times available in June, see website for dates. 370 Windsor River Road, Windsor, fleursauvagechocolates.com, 707-892-2162.

In England, Devonshire cream is perhaps most well-known and favored, but Patisserie Angelica offers a local version of clotted cream they call Sonomashire, made with Clover heavy cream.

Clotted cream is slowly cooked until it’s thick and luscious. It’s worth trying to make at least once, but you also can serve scones with thick dollops of whipped cream. The cream is served with the bakery’s homemade raspberry jam and organic Meyer lemon curd.

A tea at home is a perfect time to showcase your own homemade jams and preserves if you have them, but most any berry preserve will do. Whatever you do, lavish them generously onto a scone in the correct order.

“Cream and then jam,” Karabelov said. “It’s like the chicken and egg, right?”

For finger sandwiches, Patisserie Angelica sells a trio made with egg salad, chicken salad and the classic cucumber and cream cheese.

And, by all means, do cut off the crusts for your Mother’s Day tea. It’s the least you can do for the woman who cut off countless crusts from your PB&Js. Plus, they look more elegant that way.

“I first spread the filling evenly. Then with a good, serrated knife, I take off the crust. That way it will be uniform and even filling all the way throughout,” Karabelov said.

Although finger sandwiches are one of the first things eaten during the afternoon tea, they should be the very last thing you make.

“I do them 30 minutes to one hour before so they don’t get dry or soggy,” Karabelov advised. “And I do keep them under plastic wrap until I’m ready to serve.”

With those two essentials in place, feel free to play around with the rest of the nibbles.

Patisserie Angelica’s tea service includes savory bites like delectable mini quiches filled with spinach and sun-dried tomato, and simple Parmesan-topped batons of housemade puff pastry which easily can be duplicated at home with high-quality store-bought puff pastry.

When building a tea tray, Karabelov starts with scones and savory bites on the bottom and finger sandwiches in the middle. The top tier is the showstopper. While it may be tempting to dive in there, there’s a method to teatime.

“We suggest working up. Each layer is ‘Ooh, even better, even better’ until you get to the top and you get the little signature desserts in a bite-size to finish it all off,” Karabelov said.

The top layer holds miniature versions of some of Patisserie Angelica’s most popular items, like the gateau Parisien, with layers of almond macaron and praline buttercream that’s only a bit sweet.

“That one is like a cloud in your mouth,” Karabelov said. “Everyone goes first for it.”

Other options at Patisserie Angelica may include a Meyer lemon tart, the decadent chocolate cake called the Cardinal Sin or a raspberry-rose macaron that reminds Karabelov of home.

“The area where I’m from is called Valley of the Roses, and when you drive with the car windows down, that aroma is everywhere. And when I eat that, I’m back in Bulgaria,” she said.

When crafting your own top tier, let dainty decadence be your guide: small squares of brownies made with the finest chocolate, miniature eclairs or shot glasses filled with creamy mousse.

And there’s no shame in outsourcing some — or even all — of the finer pastry work to a professional. Moms will appreciate the effort put into the rest of the goodies, and really, she just wants to spend some quality time with you.

And that’s the tea.

Egg Salad Finger Sandwiches

Makes 6-12 servings

6 hard-boiled eggs

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons sweet cucumber relish

Salt and pepper to taste

12 slices good-quality white sandwich bread

Chop eggs finely and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, relish and salt and pepper. Add eggs and fold together gently.

Lay 6 slices of bread on a cutting board and divide egg mixture evenly among the slices, using a spatula to spread the egg salad over the slices.

Top each with another slice of bread to make a sandwich.

Using a serrated bread knife, gently cut the crusts from each sandwich, then cut each sandwich in half to create even rectangles.

Put on a platter and cover tightly with plastic wrap until ready to serve.

Mini Vegetarian Quiche

Makes approximately 30 mini quiches

Patisserie Angelica uses their pate brisee, or shortcrust pastry, for the shells of their mini quiches. Use your own pie-dough recipe; store-bought crust will work, too.

Pie dough, enough for 2 single-crust pies

6 eggs, beaten

¾ cup whole milk

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon fresh herbs, such as parsley or thyme

3 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped

½ cup sauteed spinach, chopped

¼ cup goat cheese, crumbled

Spray 2 mini-muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

Dust a counter or cutting board lightly with flour and form half the pie dough into a thick, round disk. With a rolling pin, roll out to ⅛-inch thickness. Using a 2½-inch cookie cutter, cut out disks of dough. Gather scraps, roll out again and repeat cutting out disks of dough.

Gently press each disk of dough into the cups of the mini-muffin tin, making sure the dough comes all the way up the sides. Place tin in the refrigerator to chill the dough and repeat this process with the other muffin tin and the other half of the pie dough.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

While oven preheats, make the filling. In a large spouted measuring cup (if you have one), combine eggs, milk, salt, white pepper and fresh herbs. Whisk thoroughly. Remove the mini-muffin tins from the refrigerator and carefully pour approximately 1 tablespoon of the egg mixture into each dough-lined muffin cup, being careful to leave room to add vegetables and cheese.

To each filled muffin cup, add a pinch each of sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and goat cheese.

Place muffin tins in preheated oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until filling is set.

Remove from oven. Allow mini quiches to cool for 5 to 10 minutes, then carefully remove from the muffin tins. They should slide right out. Allow to finish cooling on a wire rack.

Store cooled quiches in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 3 days until ready to serve. Reheat on a baking sheet in a 350-degree oven for 5 to 8 minutes.

You also can freeze the baked quiches and reheat them in a 350-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until heated through.

Parmesan Pepper Puffs

Makes approximately 32 puffs

1 sheet of frozen puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

6 ounces shredded Parmesan cheese

Freshly ground black pepper

Put the puff pastry on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and allow to thaw.

Brush pastry lightly with egg, and sprinkle on the cheese. Grind or sprinkle on the black pepper.

Place sheet pan in the freezer to allow the puff pastry to set up some but not become completely frozen. This will make it easier to cut.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line another baking sheet with parchment paper.

After about 15 to 20 minutes, remove the sheet pan from the freezer. With a long chef’s knife or pizza cutter, cut puff pastry into ¾-inch-wide strips. Then cut each strip into 3- to 4-inch lengths to make batons. Remove half the batons to the other baking sheet, and bake in the preheated oven for 6 minutes. Repeat with remaining baking sheet of batons.

Once cool, store in an airtight container until ready to serve. If desired, reheat in a 300-degree oven for 2 minutes immediately before serving.

Cream scones

Makes 12 petite scones

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 ⅓ cups heavy cream, plus 3 tablespoons as needed, plus extra for brushing tops of scones

Coarse sugar, for topping

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Put flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a big mixing bowl and whisk to combine well.

Slowly add the vanilla and 1 ⅓ cups of cream over the dry ingredients and bring together into a dough, adding extra cream if needed if there’s still dry flour in the bottom of the bowl. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and divide in half. Gently pat each half into round disks about 5 ½ inches across. Slice each disk into 6 triangular scones.

Place the scones on the baking sheet, leaving about an inch between each one. Place in freezer for 15 minutes. (Note: You can freeze unbaked scones at this point and bake them later at 400 degrees for approximately 30 to 35 minutes.)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Remove scones from the freezer, brush the tops with cream and sprinkle with coarse sugar.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until they are a light golden brown and baked all the way through. Oven temperatures may vary, so check on them regularly.

Serve warm with Clotted Cream (recipe follows) or whipped cream, plus raspberry jam.

Clotted Cream

Makes 1 cup

The beauty of this recipe is that it requires only 1 ingredient. Make sure to get cream that is not ultra-pasteurized. Karabelov recommends Clover brand heavy cream. It does take some time to make clotted cream, but it’s largely unattended and the results are worth it.

2 cups heavy cream

Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Put the cream into a shallow casserole dish or glass baking dish so the cream is somewhere between ½ and 1 inch deep. Place in the oven for 12 hours, uncovered.

The cream will develop a skin. Carefully remove the dish from the oven and let it cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

Remove the thickened layer to a bowl and discard the remaining liquid. With a spoon or mixer, mix thickened cream until it’s smooth. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

