Former ’Bachelor’ contestant details trip to wine country

Former “The Bachelor” contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes gave fans a glimpse of her recent trip to Sonoma and Napa in a video posted to her YouTube channel Wednesday.

The social media influencer and her friends stayed at MacArthur Place in Sonoma.

“Everyone I talked to said, ‘Stay in Sonoma, don’t stay in Napa.’ Best time ever,” Miller-Keyes said in the video, which received more than 11,760 views as of Thursday.

Her first stop on the trip was Domaine Carneros winery in Napa, known for its sparkling wines.

Then Miller-Keyes and her friends took the recently reopened Napa Wine Train, which takes visitors for a scenic ride through Napa Valley, stopping at wineries for tours and tasting experiences.

“It is so beautiful, the food’s amazing, the people are so kind. Everyone we’ve run into is so nice,” Miller-Keyes said in her YouTube video.

Miller-Keyes said she plans to return to Wine Country in July with boyfriend Dean Unglert, whom she met on “Bachelor In Paradise” in 2019.

She also updated her 1.4 million Instagram followers with photos at Domaine Carneros and MacArthur Place.