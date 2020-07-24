Fountaingrove couple transforms their fire-stricken landscape into a southwest retreat

On one hand, Damon and Lisa Mattson were among the lucky ones. Firefighters were able to save their Fountaingrove home during the catastrophic Tubbs fire of 2017, although it suffered significant smoke, water and fire damage.

But the couple lost their garage and the wildfire left scorched earth around their tree-studded property, destroying the California contemporary backyard retreat they had meticulously created with a lot of sweat equity. Just a few months before the fire, they had been a featured stop on the Sonoma County Medical Association Alliance Foundation Garden Tour. Many of the landscapes featured on the 25th anniversary tour that May would be lost to the fire that ripped through Fountaingrove on a wind-fueled path of destruction that jumped the freeway into Coffey Park.

When it came time to restore their landscape — the front, back and side yards — the Mattsons decided to go for a radically different look, reminiscent of their favorite vacation spots.

Now a stunning, high-desert landscape of cacti and succulents blooms from beds of finely ground decomposed granite.

It’s a look that makes them feel like they’re on vacation without a plane ticket. Both are Midwesterners. She is from Kansas; he is from Michigan. And at this point in their lives, they’re done with the cold and are confirmed heat-seekers.

“We like to go to Vegas for vacations. We like to go to Mexico, anywhere that is a tropical or desert climate,” said Lisa, who is the marketing director for Jordan Vineyard and Winery.

In a sense, the fire made the project an easy call. They lost 50 trees, some large heritage oaks and bays. Only three trees survived. Their once-shady enclave tucked below grade near the top of Fountaingrove is now completely exposed to the sun, creating a very different environment than before.

Replacing their Mediterranean-style landscape with aeoniums, agaves, yucca, Euphorbias, fuzzy-looking pincushion cacti and other succulents with intriguing forms and fruity colors was a bold change. It also made sense in drought- and wildfire-susceptible Sonoma County. Comprised of up to 80% water, succulents, once established, need less irrigation and are more fire-resistant than most of the plants that graced the Mattson property three years ago.

After buying their contemporary home in 2011, the Mattsons went for a modern, shady plantscape with native grasses, New Zealand flax and Euphorbias.

None of that survived the fire. What did make it were three of 10 cordylines, a woody flowering plant native to New Zealand, eastern Australia, southeast Asia and Polynesia. Also riding out the firestorm were the chalksticks, small, low-growing finger-like succulents that thrive on warm sunny hillsides such as those in Fountaingrove and can take extreme heat and sun exposure.

Santa Barbara inspiration

Starting virtually from scratch wasn’t easy.

It was painful for Damon, who had constructed some of the main landscape features himself, over the years carefully building a firepit, a gazebo and even an outdoor bed. They were underinsured for the house, so to afford the most pressing repairs to the structure, they opted to do most of the landscaping themselves.

Lisa, with her creative aesthetic and longtime love of plants, never had designed a landscape before. But they dug in at the end of 2018, determined to get as much done as possible before they moved back into the house last June.

Lisa started by drawing a layout for both front and back yards and deciding where the important focal points would be.

In choosing plants, she knew she wanted succulents after walking through an old mission garden in Santa Barbara five years ago and seeing aeoniums as big as a human head.

“I fell in love with the plants in Santa Barbara on that trip and that is what inspired me, that and knowing I was going to have a full-sun yard,” she said. “I just had this hope and vision that it could work.”

She researched plants online, choosing not just for appearance but whether they would do well in the North Bay climate where temperatures can dip below freezing.

The couple brought in a truckload of soil especially mixed for cacti, which demand well-drained soil. And rather than the woodchip mulch they had used before, which proved so flammable during the Tubbs fire, they opted for a fine, almost sand-like decomposed granite.

Lisa said one of the six firefighters who saved her house told them the mulch was like lighter fluid and still burning in the yard after the fire.

Their house survived the first night. But smoldering embers aided by the mulch ignited the garage and part of the house the following afternoon.