Four sandwich spots in Santa Rosa, Sebastopol worth trying

Sandwiches are one of the world’s perfect meals, right up there with pizza, tacos and burritos as easy-to-eat-on-the-go, customizable, flavor-packed joy.

They are definitely beloved. According to the USDA, 47% of all adults in the U.S. eat one or more sandwiches every day. Add in people of all ages and people consuming more than one sandwich daily, and Americans devour more than 300 million sandwiches every day, pretty impressive considering the entire U.S. population is about 330 million.

But we’re not here to discuss statistics. We’re talking turkey, since it’s the weekend after Thanksgiving and most of us are stuffed on the savory poultry. We probably have more leftovers than usual, thanks to shutdowns of the traditional feast with lots of friends and extended families. We’ve eaten our share of turkey sandwiches at home these past few days, and just to keep the holiday spirit strong, many local delis have been celebrating the bird all month long.

Santa Rosa’s 4th Street Deli, for example, has been promoting a November special of Grandma’s Turkey Dinner, combining turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, lettuce and mayo in your choice of a spinach, wheat or flour wrap ($9.95).

At the same time, who wants to cook full meals after the holiday kitchen workout? Sandwiches again come to the rescue, thanks to our delectable delis. Often not known outside of the neighborhoods they serve, these locals’ favorites are well worth seeking out for their sumptuous array of sandwiches stuffed with meats, cheeses, veggies and homestyle specialties like meatloaf.

And there’s not a turkey in the bunch.

Ulia’s Delicatessen

Mmmmm, muffuletta. The recipe originated among Italian immigrants in New Orleans, and the bread isn’t a common item in Wine Country. But Ulia’s makes it, lovingly and generously stuffed with peppercorn-studded Toscano salami, mortadella dotted with rich pork fat, salami, thick-sliced provolone, a housemade chunky red pepper and green olive spread, Dijon and a bit of olive oil seeping into the sourdough loaf ($10.99). It’s everything I love about cold Italian sandwiches: tangy salumi, creamy mild cheese, tart dressing and enough pillowy bread to hold it all together through big bites.

Ulia’s owners Ulia and Paul Bostrom opened on Stony Point Road south of West College Avenue in Santa Rosa in 2002 and now run the small cafe with their children, Andrea, Jason and Axel; “Grandma Betty;” son- and daughters-in-law Steve, Francesca and Lynnsey and grandchildren Lily and Zoe.

They need all hands on deck — if you don’t call in your order ahead of time, you can sometimes wait for up to half an hour, outside, for the kitchen to keep up with the daily breakfast and lunch rushes.

There’s a Greek bent to the bistro, with gyros being bestsellers. You choose seasoned rotisserie beef ($10.99), chicken ($10.99) or lamb (go for the flavorful lamb, $12.99) and enjoy it with the traditional tomato, onion, lettuce and feta cheese all tucked in a white or wheat pita with homemade tzatziki sauce.

I hadn’t seen the vegan Greek sandwich on the menu before, but this new offering is so good it needs to be permanent. It starts with a rustic sour roll (or a pita, which I get instead), then adds in crispy grilled falafel balls, nicely sour dolma, tomato, roasted sweet red bell peppers, cucumber, red onion, spinach, hummus, avocado, muffuletta olive spread and Dijon ($10.49). Just when you think it couldn't get better, a new flavor glides in to delight your taste buds.

The menu is huge, by the way, offering 17 options for breads, rolls and wraps; 14 cheeses and some two dozen meats, including Boar’s Head Salsalito turkey coated with a spicy salsa of jalapeño peppers, onions, sun-dried tomatoes and cilantro. The sandwich artists are clearly having fun, too, coming up with inventive treats like the vegetarian Axel sandwich of chèvre, hummus, carrot, tomato and spinach on toasted multigrain bread ($8.99) or the French sandwich of chicken, Brie, crunchy apple, red onion, mayo and Dijon on a croissant ($10.99).

Don’t overlook breakfast, either. Ulia’s is set in the Stony Point Business Park, and most mornings, you’ll see local workers stopping by for signatures like the Wyatt breakfast pita, overstuffed with egg, ham, green chile, Jack cheese and chipotle sauce ($6.99, served all day).

Is breakfast popular? Well, on just one day during the fires and COVID this October, Ulia’s prepared more than 600 breakfast burritos and breakfast pita sandwiches for PG&E workers, Santa Rosa Fire Department workers, evacuees at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, Sonoma County Emergency Services workers, Santa Rosa city staff, Santa Rosa American Medical Response workers and Hospice of Petaluma staff.