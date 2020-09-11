Free workshops focus on sustainable gardening

What is a sustainable garden and why should you make your landscape more eco-friendly?

During a free online workshop on Saturday, Sonoma County master gardener Kim Pearson will use visuals to show not only why sustainable is the way to go, but how you can do it in your own yard.

She will share photos of her own garden transformation from a simple lawn to pollinator paradise.

The workshop is free but registration is required. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register visit bit.ly/3h5PwKR

Use less water outside

Learn tips for using less water in your landscape during a free online workshop on Tuesday.

The Sept. 15 talk presented by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners in partnership with the city of Santa Rosa will cover topics such as collecting rainwater and selecting the right plants to create a landscape suited to the North Bay climate. The online workshop will be held on Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. Attendance is free but registration is required. Go to srcity.org/workshops to register.

