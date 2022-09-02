From kicking off Christmas early to honoring a friend, PD staff shares what’s on their mind

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Want your image in the paper and on our website? Submit a photo describing who, what, where, when, author of the photo and where they live. Email JPEGs to pdsights@gmail.com. Low resolution images or photos without the information requested will not be selected.

Saturday, Sept. 3

A small smile goes a long way

The other day I was walking my friend’s dog around her neighborhood in Santa Rosa. It was the kind of California summer morning that allows you a few quiet hours of crisp, refreshing air before the sun’s strength overpowers everything else.

As we walked along, I heard a bicycle approach from behind us. I turned my head, and up rode a beaming child, maybe 8 years-old or so. I immediately reciprocated (how could you not?) and was met with the sweetest “Hi!!” as the kid continued on their way.

It was so simple and brief, but any time I recall the interaction, I smile again. Never underestimate the power of a random moment of human connection. It’s a beautiful thing.

— Elena Neale-Sacks, The Press Democrat

Friday, Sept. 2

Happy birthday, Shannon

When I adopted myself into my friend Shelly’s family lo so many decades ago, I gifted myself three sisters I didn’t have before.

Growing up with an older brother, it felt like a small miracle I now had someone younger (sorry Regan) to mess with. And with Shannon, I had an older girl to both revere and annoy. She liked INXS and U2, so we did too. She got into the Psychedelic Furs, so we did too. She was older, cooler and had style.

In fits and starts, she tried to get me to try makeup, maybe brush my hair, perhaps not wear pajamas to school. She was nothing if not dedicated to the (lost) cause.

And she had patience. Have you ever been followed around the mall by a couple of pre-teens acting the fool? Shannon has.

I think of her all of the time, but maybe a little more today. It’s her birthday. She would have been 52. She died almost 12 years ago of cancer.

Tonight I’m going to toast Shannon with Coors Light, maybe listen to “The Ghost in You” and remember the older sister I am deeply thankful to have been gifted.

— Kerry Benefield, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Sept. 1

It’s time ... it’s time to bring out the tinsel

Happy holidays!

You’re asking, “Holidays? What are you talking about? We just got to September!” Well, it’s the start of the Christmas season in the Philippines. In fact, the Philippines celebrates the longest Christmas season in the world (the “-ber” months, September to December).

Nobody can pinpoint the specific reason why Filipinos start counting down to Christmas in September. Part of it is because there aren’t any major holidays preceding Christmas, like Thanksgiving in the U.S. I like to think Filipinos just love a good holiday, especially one that emphasizes being together with friends and family.

Sure, I like to needle my friends with the holiday greetings, but I’m always super-excited too. Unless I get socks again ...

— Emmanuel Lopez, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Loving these California summers

A friend recently asked how I was enjoying my first California summer. It’s been four months since I moved to Santa Rosa and though I still question how to best dress for the weather — there can often be a 20-degree temperature swing from morning to night — I’m loving it, I told her.

As everyone back home in Arizona seeks refuge indoors from sweltering temperatures and heavy monsoon rains, I’ve been grateful to wake up to fog-covered mornings and cooler weather.

Even warmer days aren’t too bad as the evenings usher in a slight breeze.

Let’s see if I’m still singing the same tune as we head into the weekend when temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees. Unlike everyone back home, I don’t have AC in my apartment to help me escape from the heat.

— Paulina Pineda, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Relieve my eardrums from revving engines

California wants to end gas-powered car sales by 2035. Oh, how my aching eardrums long for the day when all cars are electric — and silent.

What is it with Santa Rosa and loud cars? As I write this, a car outside my Mendocino Avenue office is so loud I’ve had to mute my Zoom. I’ve been to quieter ZZ Top concerts.*

Do these gearheads think loud cars impress the opposite sex? Here’s a pro tip: women generally prefer Harry Styles mix tapes and guys who can afford mufflers.

So bring on the sounds of silent electric cars. Motorcycles too. (Don’t tell me louder is safer. If you cared about safety, you wouldn’t be lane splitting.)

Now get off my lawn, bruh.

*Ask your parents.

— John D’Anna, The Press Democrat

Monday, Aug. 29

Ready to report on the football scene

I grew up in Mill Valley, however I lived in Ohio for the last couple of years. This July I found my way back to Northern California, and I quickly noticed the stark differences in local athletics. For example, high school football out there is of a different breed. It is blood. Families and friends schedule their entire week around Friday Night games, and the turnout is quite a spectacle.

Now, I am not saying the anticipation around here is terrible. It is in fact, the opposite, with teams’ confidence through the roof. In essence, I’m ecstatic about returning to the high school football scene in Sonoma County, and excited for the what the season will bring.

— Kienan O’Doherty, The Press Democrat