John Ash shares 5 fondues for warm winter meals

Cheese fondue, the version of the dish most of us are familiar with, is believed to have started during the 18th century in Switzerland. It was purportedly a way to use aged cheese and leftover bread to feed families who had little access to fresh food during winter. Local villagers found that if they heated the cheese with wine, garlic and herbs, they could dip their stale bread and soften it in the flavorful cheese mixture.

This way of cooking together over one pot and eating by a warm, cozy fire became a Swiss winter tradition known as fondue.

The word fondue comes from the French word, “fondre,” which means “to melt,” and has since then been used to reference many other types of fondue, including chocolate.

The traditional cheeses for making cheese fondue are Swiss cheeses, mainly Emmental and Gruyere. Different regions in Switzerland, as well as France and alpine Italy, include other cheeses such as Vacherin, Appenzeller and Sbrinz in Switzerland; Comté, Beaufort and Reblochon in France; and Fontina in Italy.

Cheese is by no means the only type of fondue. Fondue-like dishes without cheese exist in cultures around the world, such as Chinese hot pots and Japanese shabu-shabu, in which diners cook meat, eggs, seafood or vegetables in a communal pot of bubbling oil or steaming broth. Mexico's queso fundido is served with tortilla chips rather than bread.

In France, fondue Bourguignonne is a classic variation featuring hot oil instead of cheese and chunks of meat in place of bread. The meat, skewered on a long fork, is immersed into the hot oil, where it cooks and is served with an assortment of dipping sauces such as Béarnaise, aioli and horseradish sauce. Vegetables and seafood are also served with hot oil fondue.

In the Alps, it’s considered bad form to let your bread or meat slip off the fork into the pot while you are dunking and twirling. Penalties are half-jokingly assigned, such as having to wash the dishes or kiss the person next to you. Pay attention! People have been known to “accidentally” interfere with your fork and steal your cube. That makes fondue the perfect competitive eating event to enjoy while watching the Winter Olympics.

Chocolate fondue or dessert fondue is thought to be an American invention and had its birth in the mid-20th century. There are several who claim to have invented it. Anyone who has had it can vouch for its rightful place in the fondue firmament.

If you are of a certain age, there was a time when you had at least one fondue set, which was a classic wedding gift. It’s time to dig yours out if you still have it. A Dutch oven works fine, too.

This recipe uses two typical Swiss cheeses, Emmentaler and Gruyere, but you can experiment with your favorite melting types like cheddar, Jack, Comté or fontina. The classic dippers are cubes of crusty bread, but really anything goes. Try some boiled tiny potatoes, coins of kielbasa, roasted Brussels sprouts, raw or blanched cauliflower or broccoli, cornichons or crisp fruits like apples and pears.

Classic Swiss Cheese Fondue

Serves 4 - 6

8 ounces Emmentaler cheese, shredded or cut into ¼-inch dice

8 ounces Gruyere cheese, shredded or cut into ¼-inch dice

1 tablespoon potato starch or arrowroot

2 cloves garlic, one cut in half and one minced

1 ½ cups dry white wine, such as sauvignon blanc, plus more as needed

3 tablespoons kirsch

½ teaspoon paprika

Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

Freshly ground black pepper

In a medium bowl, toss the cheeses with the starch until the cheese is evenly coated.

Rub the halved garlic all around the inside of an enameled Dutch oven (or fondue pot). Add the wine and bring it to almost a boil over medium heat. You should see some bubbles breaking the surface. Gradually add the cheese to the pot, stirring constantly with a spatula or wooden spoon. Continue stirring until the cheese is thoroughly melted and the mixture is smooth.

Stir in 3 tablespoons kirsch, the minced garlic, paprika, nutmeg and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Continue stirring the mixture until it just starts to simmer and thickens. If you dip a piece of bread into the fondue, the cheese should coat it.

Reduce the heat to low and serve, encouraging guests to stir and scrape the bottom as they dip into the fondue. (Alternately, if you have a fondue set, place the fondue pot over its heat source.) As time goes on, the fondue will thicken, so you may need to fiddle with the heat, occasionally increasing it and adding more wine to maintain a fluid consistency.

Note: High heat is the enemy of fondue, as it can cause the cheese to break and the mixture to separate. Including starch is one insurance policy against that sad result. To further guard against breaking, make the fondue over nothing higher than medium heat. Gradually add the cheese a little at a time, stirring constantly with a spatula or wooden spoon, not a whisk, which can turn the texture stringy. Once the fondue just starts to bubble and you feel it thicken, it’s ready for dipping.