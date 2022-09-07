Giants add master sommelier to its lineup

Stealing a first, Evan Goldstein is joining the San Francisco Giants as the first master sommelier for a professional sports organization.

Goldstein, a lifelong Giants fan, is just one of 269 master sommeliers worldwide. He passed the prestigious master sommelier exam at age 26, becoming only the eighth American to do so and the youngest ever at the time. Goldstein is the author of four books and has been included twice in intowine.com’s “Top 100 Most Influential People in the U.S. Wine Industry.”

Starting with April 15, 1977, opening day at Candlestick Park, the home of the Giants has long been known for selling an extensive assortment of world-class wine at games. That’s the day stadium wine service was first introduced to Major League Baseball fans.

Today, Oracle Park has a wine bar on each level, California wine carts along the Promenade and View Levels and seven other locations that offer wine on tap.