Gift ideas galore for the food and drink lovers on your list

SONOMA COUNTY

Gift boxes from Sonoma Sampler

We all know and love locally made products like Volo Chocolate and Russian River Tea Co. tea, which are perfect gifts during the pandemic.

Now you don’t have to run around to purchase and package them yourself. Sonoma Sampler has put together a selection of gift boxes so you can shop safely from home. They’ll be delivered in time for New Year’s and beyond. (The deadline for Christmas deliveries has passed.)

The curated boxes from local food purveyors and artisans appeal to everyone from lemon and chocolate lovers to tea and coffee fanatics. Prices range from $34.95 to $149.50, plus shipping. The boxes are the brainchild Sonoma County natives Lucy Lewand and Judy Grovernman Walker.

To order, go to sonomasampler.com or call Walker at 707-953-3909 or Lewand at 707-548-5141.

SONOMA

Hanson Distillery cocktail kits and more

Hanson of Sonoma Distillery has put together a wide range of bottles, mixing sets, cocktail kits and glassware wrapped and ready to send or pick up at the distillery in Sonoma.

Choose from DIY kits for Moscow Mules, Bloody Marys, Old Fashioneds, Vodka and Caviar. Barware sets include a bottle and bar tools, while prebatched cocktail sets include the spirits and everything you need already mixed together for seasonal quaffs like the Autumn Apple Spice Cocktail.

To order online, go to hansonofsonoma.com

COTATI

Chef’s sampler perfect for friends, customers

Park Avenue Catering has put together an all-Sonoma County Artisanal Gift Box that includes curated local products as well as house-made items you won’t find anywhere else.

Among the goodies you’ll find a Journeyman Salumi, Valley Ford “Estero Gold” Reserve cheese, Marshall honey and house-made items such as a winter spice blend and an apple-pear, cranberry and walnut cake.

The boxes cost $75. To order for delivery or to pick up, go to parkavecater.com and click on Holiday.

SANTA ROSA

Let Chef Josef spice up your holidays

Josef Keller of Chef Josef’s Seasoning Blends is offering a Holiday Gift Pack of six of his seasoning blends in 3-ounce tins, packaged inside a gift box.

The spices include Chef Josef’s Original, Barbecue, Lemon Dill, Curry Basil, Citrus Tarragon and the newest Garlic Herb blend.

Cost is $42, or $45 gift-wrapped. For purchases over $42, shipping is free through Dec. 31. To order, go to chefjosef.com

SONOMA

Give me some figgy chutney

The people from the girl & the fig in Sonoma have all kinds of fun, figgy gifts, from savory to sweet, for last-minute shoppers hoping to give a taste of Wine Country.

Fig-infused products include chocolate, sauces, chutneys, jams and other condiments, plus seasonings, nuts and wine.

There are also bath and body gifts galore, from soaps and lotions to body butter, plus apparel, accessories and cookbooks.

To order, go to girlfigstore.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56