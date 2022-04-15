Grow microgreens indoors for salads year round

Question: I’ve heard that growing microgreens is a great way to grow salad greens. How do I start? And can you suggest a few microgreens that are quick and easy to grow?

Answer: Absolutely! Not only are microgreens packed with nutrition, they also can be grown indoors year-round. They are ready to harvest in about one to two weeks, making them an easy way to have a continuous supply of fresh greens.

To get started, you’ll need two shallow, flat trays — one in which to grow your microgreens and the other to use as a cover. You can find 10-inch-by-20-inch food-grade planting trays, preferably with drainage holes, at any garden supply store. Set your tray in a foil baking pan to catch drainage.

Next, you’ll need a growing medium. Choose either a clean, bagged potting soil mix that offers good drainage or a single-use germination mat designed specifically for microgreens. If you prefer soil, fill one tray with damp soil. If you’re using a growing mat, simply cut it to fit the tray, soak it in water for a few minutes and drain off the excess water before putting it in the tray.

Finally, you’ll need seed. You can grow many kinds of microgreens, but to start, we recommend the options below. Be sure to select seeds that are processed for human consumption and not for livestock. Sprinkle small seeds evenly across the surface of the tray in a single layer. You can spread larger seeds, such as peas, by hand.

After sowing the seeds, you need to cover them for two days to encourage germination. If you are growing them in soil, nest the second tray on top of the seeded tray. Weigh down the top tray with a heavy book or brick to put light pressure on the seeds. This helps the seeds make contact with the soil.

If you use a germination mat, there’s no need to put pressure on the seeds. Simply cover the seeds with the second tray to create a dark environment.

Whether you use potting soil or a germination mat, remove the cover after two days. Use a spray bottle to lightly mist the seeds as often as needed to keep them moist. If your growing tray sits inside another shallow pan, you can add water to the bottom tray to water roots while keeping the tops dry.

Place the growing tray near a bright window or a fluorescent light source. Once the seedlings emerge, they grow quickly. Use a clean, sharp knife or scissors to harvest them. Microgreens are most tender when harvested before the second set of leaves emerge. However, you can let them grow and harvest them as needed.

Experiment with different types of microgreens. You can find a wide variety of seeds and starter kits at online stores that specialize in microgreens. For novices, we recommend peas, sunflowers and radishes; all are easy to grow and germinate rapidly.

Peas (Pisum sativum subsp. arvense) are some of the easiest and most reliable microgreens to grow and are readily available and inexpensive. For better yields, soak the dry peas overnight. For the most flavorful greens, harvest the peas when they are around 1 ½ to 2 inches tall. If you have garden space, after harvesting the microgreens you can transplant the tray of pea roots outdoors. Volunteers may sprout again, rewarding you with a crop of edible pea pods and tendrils.

Sunflower (Helianthus annuus) seeds, like peas, should be soaked overnight for a better yield. Certain cultivars, such as ‘Black Oil,’ are sold specifically for microgreens. These seeds are smaller and yield a more uniform harvest. You can brush off the hulls or leave them on for a chewier texture.

Radish (Raphanus sativus) microgreens have the same spicy flavor as their mature roots. They can be harvested in just about a week. Try different colors and cultivars that you can’t find in the grocery store. For a striking purple microgreen, try ‘Purple Sango,’ or for a subtle pink blush, try ‘China Rose.’ As with peas, after harvesting the radish microgreens, you can transplant the roots into your fall or winter garden for a late-season harvest of mature vegetables.

For more information on growing microgreens, see the Riverside County Master Gardeners’ website at bit.ly/3BOXWCw.

