Guide to Sonoma County thift stores

Thifting has seen a surge in popularity in the last few years in Sonom County and around the United States.

Looking to get started thifting? Here are some places to go:

Republic of Thrift — 17496 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma

Harry’s Second Hand Antique Warehouse — 820 Ripley St, Santa Rosa

Crossing the Jordan Thrift Stores (multiple locations in Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Petaluma)

Flipside Thrift — 6591 Commerce Blvd, Rohnert Park

Goodwill Redwood Empire (multiple locations in Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Windsor)

Welfare League Thrift Shop — 126 Fourth St, Santa Rosa

Goodwill (multiple locations in Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Petaluma, and Rohnert Park)

Assistance League Thrift Shop — 5 W Sixth St, Santa Rosa

Heavenly Treasures Gift & Thrift — 576 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Pick of the Litter — 1701 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa

Redwood Gospel Mission Thrift Store — 1821 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa

Sutter Hopsice Thrift Store — 3209 Cleveland Ave, Santa Rosa; 748 Gravenstein Hwy. North, Sebastopol

The Salvation Army Thrift Store — 1020 Third St, Santa Rosa

The Salvation Army Family Store — 93 Stony Cir, Santa Rosa

Habitat for Humanity ReStore (two locations in Santa Rosa on Piner Rd and Tenth St)

Melvintage Thrifts — 1400 Guerneville Rd, Santa Rosa

Treasure House — 3450 Airway Dr, Unit E, Santa Rosa

Intrepid Stores — 2750 Fourth St, Santa Rosa

Sacks Hospice Thrift Store — 128 Liberty St, Petaluma

Alphabet Soup Thrift Stores — 203 & 217 Western Ave, Petaluma

The Thrifty Hippy — 218 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma

Bon Marche Thrift Store — 19405 Riverside Dr, Sonoma

The Church Mouse — 15 E Napa St, Sonoma

St. Vincent de Paul Sonoma County — 5671 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park

Jewels to Junk — 8025 Gravenstein Hwy, Cotati

The Legacy Store — 789 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol

Petaluma Petpals — 2200 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma

Penngrove Hub — 9550 Main St, Penngrove

Mill Street Thrift — 14075 Mill St, Guerneville

