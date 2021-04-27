Guy Fieri shares 6 of his best tips for beginner home chefs

Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri has no shortage of experience in the kitchen and he recently shared some of his best tips for beginners in an interview with Insider.

First, Fieri said, include contrasting flavors and textures. For example, he recommends adding acidic and sweet flavors to a normal sandwich, like with sweet onions or pickled vegetables.

Fieri also recommended getting adventurous with recipes, like he does with mac and cheese sandwiches and taco salads in his own home.

Another tip is to return to old family recipes with fresh, high-quality ingredients — Fieri’s pick is stone-ground grits.

On the same note, he says the quality of your ingredients is key to making the dish work: “Ingredients make all the difference. It's really not using subpar ingredients and then having to doctor things up,” he told Insider.

In addition, Fieri recommends not overthinking meals and to take learning new things “slow and steady.”

His final tips? Gradual build a list of recipes you can confidently make and pay attention to others’ cooking methods. This is how he teaches his sons Hunter and Ryder, Fieri said.

“Cooking is so much about comfort, and so much about emotion, and so much about family," he said.

To see some of Fieri’s recipes he created in collaboration with King’s Hawaiian, click here.