Haute cuisine for Hanukkah

Latkes at Hanukkah celebrations almost always guarantee a crowd in the kitchen, with everyone waiting for a taste of a hot, crisp potato pancake glistening with a trace of oil.

But the promise of latkes wasn’t the only reason a dozen people crowded into the kitchen one recent Sunday afternoon at Santa Rosa’s Congregation Shomrei Torah.

They watched intently as chef Joshua Schwartz demonstrated a trick he learned from his culinary mentor, Thomas. With the top of a knife blade, he bruised green onions to extract more of their pungent oil for the scallion sour cream he was making to serve with his latkes.

Chef Joshua Schwartz tosses golden beets with salt and pepper during a Hannukah cooking class at Congregation Shomrei Torah in Santa Rosa, Calif., Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“Tell them who Thomas is,” coaxed Susan Schwartz, the chef’s mother and designated sous chef for the event.

Thomas, it turns out, is Thomas Keller. Schwartz worked for the famous chef at the French Laundry and Bouchon in Yountville and Per Se in New York City for more than a decade before leaving to develop the food program at Del Dotto Vineyards in Napa, where he works now.

“Jewish cuisine is really simple. It’s kind of a piece of clay that can be molded into whatever you want to mold it into.” Chef Joshua Schwartz

Schwartz, a Windsor resident, was teaching the class his menu for a four-course Hanukkah meal with a fine-dining twist on tradition.

Because Hanukkah celebrates the miracle of how a small jar of oil lasted for eight nights to light the menorah at the rededication of the temple of Jerusalem, oil plays an important role in the holiday’s traditional foods. Fried foods such as latkes and sufganiyot, a sweet similar to a jelly donut, are common at Hanukkah. But unlike at Passover or Rosh Hashanah, there are fewer rules, so Schwartz had plenty of freedom to get creative.

“Jewish cuisine is really simple,” Schwartz said. “It’s kind of a piece of clay that can be molded into whatever you want to mold it into. I didn’t realize it until I did this menu for this class. I thought, ‘Wow, you can take these ingredients and elevate them if you just take a chef’s perspective on it.’”

That perspective and Schwartz’s fine-dining pedigree led Santa Rosa residents Halli and Greg James-Ogasawara to attend the event with Halli’s mother, Barbara James.

A menorah decorates a table during a Hannukah cooking class by Chef Joshua Schwartz at Congregation Shomrei Torah in Santa Rosa, Calif., Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“We really love to cook, and we watch a lot of videos where the chefs teach technique,” Halli said. “There’s something about seeing it happen in front of you that’s such a cool experience.”

One of the challenges for Schwartz was coming up with a menu that wouldn’t duplicate recipes people already knew how to do.

“I bounced around the idea of teaching people how to make my nana’s brisket,” Schwartz said. “But do I really need to show them my nana’s recipe when they already have their nana’s recipe that their family loves?”

Another challenge was coming up with a second course. He eventually decided on a California-style beet salad with goat cheese and hazelnuts that pays homage to another Jewish classic: borscht.

“(It’s) borscht that has a very unique flavor of beets and horseradish,” Schwartz said. “I wanted to take those flavors and turn it into a vinaigrette to incorporate into the salad, so it has a borscht vibe to it, but it’s not a traditional borscht.”

That dish resonated with Rohnert Park resident Deborah Zitrin, a member of the congregation for five years.

“My parents loved borscht,” Zitrin said. “The salad hearkens back to and starts with tradition, but brings it forward.”

At Rabbi George Gittleman’s request to keep the menu kosher-style, which means not mixing meat and dairy in the same dish, Schwartz showed the class how to do a dairy-free toasted barley and mushroom “risotto” topped with braised beef short ribs. He added creaminess to the dish by adding a base of well-cooked pureed arborio rice to the barley and mushrooms and incorporating vegan Parmesan made with cashews.

“You can make latkes without making your kitchen a giant mess.” Chef Joshua Schwartz

It was one of several hacks Schwartz taught the class in addition to introducing them to products he relies on to make life easier, including bottled beet juice, a bone broth that impressed him with its gelatinous texture and a product called Simply Potatoes, which are pre-shredded fresh potatoes that are par-boiled so they don’t discolor.