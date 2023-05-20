Healdsburg rolls out welcome for 2nd annual Wine and Food Experience

Price: From $189 for individual events, up to $3,900 for the Ultra VIP Package. Tickets can be purchased at healdsburgwineandfood.com .

Where: Most seminars and tastings are in downtown Healdsburg. The Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting Experience is 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

A shaded table for dozens of VIP guests stretched Friday far across the manicured grounds of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates and Gardens, where one of Wine Country’s newest events eased into its second day with a sumptuous feast.

The 2nd annual Healdsburg Wine and Food Experience, which began Thursday and continues through Sunday, is geared toward tastings of the best the world has to offer, with wines from France, Italy, Australia and Spain next to those from closer to home.

The marquee event, the Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting, goes from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Healdsburg. Individual tickets start at $189.