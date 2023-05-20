Healdsburg rolls out welcome for 2nd annual Wine and Food Experience

The program continues through Sunday, with the main event, the Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting Experience, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Healdsburg.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 19, 2023, 5:33PM
Updated 39 minutes ago

If you go

What: 2nd annual Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

When: Through May 21

Where: Most seminars and tastings are in downtown Healdsburg. The Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting Experience is 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Price: From $189 for individual events, up to $3,900 for the Ultra VIP Package. Tickets can be purchased at healdsburgwineandfood.com.

A shaded table for dozens of VIP guests stretched Friday far across the manicured grounds of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates and Gardens, where one of Wine Country’s newest events eased into its second day with a sumptuous feast.

The 2nd annual Healdsburg Wine and Food Experience, which began Thursday and continues through Sunday, is geared toward tastings of the best the world has to offer, with wines from France, Italy, Australia and Spain next to those from closer to home.

The marquee event, the Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting, goes from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Healdsburg. Individual tickets start at $189.

