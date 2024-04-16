Brush up on your French at Windsor cooking class

WINDSOR

French cooking class and lunch at Maison Porcella

Maison Porcella, the charming French bistro run by chef Marc-Henri Jean-Baptiste and his wife, Maud, will host its first-ever cooking class in conjunction with Alliance Francaise-Santa Rosa, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday. Marc-Henri will lead students in this hands-on class through the creation of a three-course lunch of fish tartare, quiche with salad, and chocolate mousse for dessert. The reward after all that work will be sitting down to a meal afterwards paired with a glass of wine. The class, which is limited to just 12 people and costs $150 (or $125 for alliance members), can be booked at bit.ly/4axjm7Q 8499 Old Redwood Highway #114.

HEALDSBURG

Pop in for a unique wine and movie night

Popcorn and wine make a perfectly acceptable dinner, especially on Friday eve, and Siduri Wines is providing both at its movie night from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday. Siduri has partnered with local popcorn-maker Comet Corn. Winemaker Matt Revelette sat down with the Comet Corn team to come up with some out-of-this-world pairings, which include Comet Corn’s always-popular Hippie Dust with Willamette Valley Chardonnay, and the sweet and savory Thai-style Coconut-Curry corn with a Russian River Valley pinot noir. Tickets are $15 and include a flight of four wines and four popcorn flavors. Wine and popcorn will also be available to purchase and take home. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3JiPBLY. 235 Healdsburg Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Mezcal dinner for Cinco de Mayo

Taste the spirit of Mexico at a special Mezcal dinner at the Flamingo Lazeaway Club at 6 p.m, May 5. Join Mezcal de Leyendas, the first solar powered mezcal producer that’s know for distinct, terroir-focused mezcals for a an evening of tasting, enhanced by a four-course menu using fresh, seasonal ingredients prepared by the Flamingo’s executive chef, Chris Ricketts. The evening starts with a reception from 6-7 p.m. followed by the dinner that includes scallop crudo and Liberty Farms duck with pineapple and red curry. Pre-paid reservations are $95 and can be made at bit.ly/3xBwV7F 2777 Fourth St.

HEALDSBURG

Plates and our Planet at Little Saint

Little Saint, a celebrated vegan restaurant, will host a book discussion that promises to be an enlightening look at how the vegan movement has gone from a fringe lifestyle to the mainstream. Join author Nina Guilbeault in conversation about her new book, “The Good Eater” from 10 a.m. to noon, April 28 at Little Saint’s Second Story. During the discussion, guests will ponder the questions of ethical eating, social change, and how vegans are redefining how everyone eats in the 21st century. Tickets for the event are $25 and include a green juice and light bite for attendees. Books from Copperfield’s will be available to purchase separately. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/4axfXpz. 25 North St.

SEBASTOPOL

Blossom tour and tasting at Gold Ridge Organic Farm

One of spring’s most popular events is the Apple Blossom Festival that happens on April 27-28. And there’s no better place to see the blossoms’ full beauty than during a guided tour through Gold Ridge Organic Farm’s apple orchard. Join farmer Brooke Hazen at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. April 27 as he leads you on a walk through some of his 12,000 apple trees, which are bursting with blooms in every imaginable shade of pink, white and violet. Although there are no apples this time of year, tours will include a tasting of the farm’s apple products, including apple cider syrup, apple cider vinegar, and shrubs made with some of the citrus grown on the farm, as well. Tickets are $25 and can be purcahsed at bit.ly/3xA8YgS 3387 Canfield Road.