Help a Healdsburg nonprofit at this online cooking class

Benefit for Farm to Pantry

Cook with Duskie and Dustin on Zoom

Dustin Valette of Valette restaurant in Healdsburg will riff on Sonoma County olive oil with Duskie Estes, executive director of Farm to Pantry, in an online cooking class to benefit the nonprofit at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 on Zoom.

Estes will demonstrate an Olive Oil Upside Down Cake with Preston Noccino Whip, while Valette will demonstrate a Roasted Chestnut and Burrata Salad.

Tickets are $100, including the olive oil demonstration and the gift of a bottle of Deergnaw Olive Oil. Add a three-course dinner for two from Valette restaurant for an additional $200, with pickup Dec. 9 between 4:45 and 5:15 p.m.

For more information and tickets, go to farmtopantry.org

RUSSIAN RIVER

Slow Food celebrates Terra Madre Day

Slow Food Russian River will hold a virtual celebration of Terra Madre Day, an international celebration of good, clean and fair food, at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 that will feature an evening of recipe sharing, storytelling and cooking.

Participants are encouraged to order takeout from one of the organization’s Snail of Approval restaurants, such as Backyard Forestville, Diavola or Handline.

For more information, go to slowfoodrr.org

GLEN ELLEN

Beresini Vineyards opens tasting room

Beresini Vineyards has opened a new tasting room in Glen Ellen where you can try the family’s carefully farmed pinot noirs.

The tasting room features abstract artwork from Edwin Forrest and a large, building-size wine barrel that was used for winemaking around 1885.

The tasting room is located at 14300 Arnold Drive. beresinivineyards.com

KENWOOD

Muscardini hangs sparkling lights under winter tent

Get into the spirit of the season at Muscardini Cellars, where their winter tent is decorated with 2,000 sparkling lights, silver snowflakes and twinkling olive trees.

Muscardini offers Italian-style wine and fully immersive sensory experiences. Tasting experiences include a wine and chocolate pairing from Master Chocolatier Chef Sebastian Beline of Paris.

The tasting room is located at 9380 Sonoma Highway. muscardinicellars.com

NAPA

Brandy House opens in downtown Napa

The California Brandy House, dedicated to luxury California brandies, has opened in downtown Napa.

Visitors will discover leading brandy portfolios from Germain-Robin, Argonaut and others. The tasting room offers guided tasting flights, including limited offerings and single-barrel samples that are difficult to find elsewhere.

The tasting room is located at 1300 1st St., Suite 309. californiabrandyhouse.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56