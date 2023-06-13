Here’s how Sonoma County became an LGBTQ+ oasis

Roadhouse Winery: After two decades of working in tech in San Francisco, Eric Hall bought a home in Cazadero and a few years later, started working at Papapietro Perry Winery. He also cofounded the Pinot on the River Festival at his resort property in the Russian River area and then teamed up with friends and family to create Roadhouse Winery in 2010 in downtown Healdsburg. They make pinot noir. 250 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-0433, roadhousewinery.com

Mercury Wine: The Geyserville business was founded in 2009 by Brad Beard. As a winemaker, Beard aims to blend European-style wines with Northern California grapes. The brand produces Bordeaux, rioja and Rhone-style blends, and white wines. 21015 Geyserville Ave., 707-857-9870, Geyserville, mercurywine.com

Majuscule Wine: Partners Jeff Davis and Greg Brickey made two barrels of the first Majuscule Wine in 2009. The Napa Valley winery produces under 500 cases of cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon per year. 707-681-5758, majusculewine.com

Passaggio Wines: In 2008, Cindy Cosco established her Passaggio Wines with 50 cases of unoaked chardonnay, her flagship wine. In 2014, Passaggio Wines’ tasting room opened in Glen Ellen and in 2016, Cindy launched her own production facility. Now the label produces 1,700 cases with grapes sourced from various vineyards. The brand produces grenache blanc, grenache, chardonnay, pinot grigio, syrah, rosé and red blends. 4301 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-548-5366, passaggiowines.com

Gentleman Farmer Wines: Joe Wolosz and Jeff Durham met in the spring of 1999 and shortly thereafter decided to make wine together. The pair’s first vintage was in 2005, with 80 cases. Located in Napa, the winery produces small batches of cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, red wine, pinot noir and rosé. 1564 First St., Napa, 707-948-6107, gentlemanfarmerwines.com

Equality Wines: Michael Volpatt is one of three co-owners of Guerneville-based Equality Vines. Volpatt is the voice of the boutique brand that’s closing in on 2,000 cases a year. He works closely with co-founder and co-owner Matt Grove, who handles operations. The label champions the rights of women, migrants and those who identify as LGBTQ+ by donating 15% of sales to related organizations. 16215 Main St., Suite 4, Guerneville, 877-379-4637, equalityvines.com

Eco Terreno Wines and Vineyard: Eco Terreno, a Spanish phrase, translates to “ecology of the land.” Mark Lyon is the founder and winemaker of Eco Terreno and began producing his own wine in 1985. Bottlings support various causes and communities, such as his Pink Pride Rosé supporting the LGBTQ+ community and Climate Conscious Cabernet Sauvignon supporting environmental causes. The winery has a tasting room in San Francisco. 19410 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-938-3833, ecoterreno.com

Corner 103: This Sonoma winery is led by vintner Lloyd Davis. Originally from New York City, Davis left the banking and finance industry to work in wine. He opened Corner 103 in 2015. The winery produces sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir, syrah, malbec, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel and rosé. 103 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-931-6141, corner103.com

If you know of any other wineries that should be included in this list, please email: elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

Gary Saperstein noticed a burgeoning trend in Sonoma County in the early 2000s, one that was under the radar for most in the wine industry.

A gay man relatively new to the region and general manager of the popular Wine Country restaurant girl & the fig, Saperstein saw Sonoma County was receiving a steady stream of visitors from San Francisco who identified as LGBTQ+.

“I saw it at the restaurant as you take in an overview of your demographic,” Saperstein said. “And I just noticed an increase year after year.”

But why, he wondered, weren’t winemakers taking advantage of this audience and its potential?

“Over the years, I saw an influx of the LGBTQ+ community, whether as tourists visiting or buying a first or second home or retiring here,” Saperstein said. “I wondered why winemakers weren’t marketing to us, and I wondered if it was homophobia.”

After talking with vintners at the time, Saperstein found it was more a matter of what they were focused on, not about exclusion.

“They were more interested in agriculture,” he said. “They weren’t thinking much about marketing in those days and especially about niche marketing.”

Saperstein decided to create a tourism company to specifically welcome the LGBTQ+ population. In 2008, he founded Out in the Vineyard, which hosts four to five events a year.

Out in the Vineyard’s first event in 2008 was the Twilight T-Dance at Napa Valley’s Beringer Vineyards, and it reeled in 300 people from the Bay Area. Gay Wine Weekend, Saperstein’s biggest annual event, is a three-day affair and now draws up to 700 people from all over the country.

“I felt like we needed to have a voice here and a presence in Wine Country,” Saperstein said. “Literally, everyone makes a pilgrimage to the Castro (District, a center of gay rights activism and culture for decades) in San Francisco, and so many who visit San Francisco come up to Wine Country.”

With thousands in the LGBTQ+ community traveling to Sonoma County, Saperstein said Out in the Vineyard’s success was twofold.

“Out in the Vineyard really opened up to the LGBTQ+ community, but it also opened up the wine industry and the hospitality industry to the LGBTQ+ community,” Saperstein said.

Today, Sonoma County continues to benefit from its proximity to San Francisco in attracting LGBTQ+ visitors. The city has the highest percentage of people — 6.2% of its population — who identify as LGBTQ+, according to the analytics firm Gallup. Many are finding their way to Sonoma County as some of the 5.2 million day trippers to Wine Country in 2022, according to Sonoma County Tourism.

During Pride Month, we’re taking a look at the efforts of Saperstein and others to attract the LGBTQ+ community to Sonoma County through marketing and events tailored to them. These days, he’s joined by other wine industry professionals helping the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome, and two of the most devoted are Theresa Heredia, director of winemaking at Healdsburg’s Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery, and Jerome Chery of Sebastopol’s Fog Crest Vineyard.

‘Be outspoken’

Theresa Heredia was named Innovator of the Year by the Sonoma County Vintners trade association this spring, in part for her efforts to grow diversity, equality and inclusion in the wine industry.

“Theresa has been a champion for (diversity, equality and inclusion) not only for Gary Farrell but for the entire wine industry,” said Michael Haney, executive director of the Sonoma County Vintners. “The winery has implemented a wide-ranging diversity pledge to create a diverse workforce and support the underrepresented in the workforce.”

On its website, Gary Farrell has icons of the Human Rights Campaign and a rainbow triangle and Heredia said they’re there to signal the winery is a safe place for people of color and the LGBTQ+ community to visit.

Heredia said she’s often a speaker at events and started in 2015 working with the Human Rights Campaign, an unbrella organization which seeks to advocate for and protect the LGBTQ+ community, among other groups. She spoke at one of their donor dinners in Washington, D.C.

“I spoke about Gary Farrell and our support of the (LGBTQ+) community (and people of color),” she said.

Speaking out, Heredia said, is her modus operandi for effecting change.

“I believe in being outspoken,” said Heredia, a lesbian who said she’s determined to make the wine industry more inclusive.

“The more you’re out and proud, the more you talk about who you are, the more people will understand who you are and welcome you.”

‘Be a positive role model’

Jerome Chery, a French immigrant, said his goal is to further the LGBTQ+ community by being a positive role model for the wine industry. Immigrating to America in 1997, the winemaker worked with several wineries and joined Fog Crest Vineyard in 2013.