Here’s how Sonoma County became an LGBTQ+ oasis
Gary Saperstein noticed a burgeoning trend in Sonoma County in the early 2000s, one that was under the radar for most in the wine industry.
A gay man relatively new to the region and general manager of the popular Wine Country restaurant girl & the fig, Saperstein saw Sonoma County was receiving a steady stream of visitors from San Francisco who identified as LGBTQ+.
“I saw it at the restaurant as you take in an overview of your demographic,” Saperstein said. “And I just noticed an increase year after year.”
But why, he wondered, weren’t winemakers taking advantage of this audience and its potential?
“Over the years, I saw an influx of the LGBTQ+ community, whether as tourists visiting or buying a first or second home or retiring here,” Saperstein said. “I wondered why winemakers weren’t marketing to us, and I wondered if it was homophobia.”
After talking with vintners at the time, Saperstein found it was more a matter of what they were focused on, not about exclusion.
“They were more interested in agriculture,” he said. “They weren’t thinking much about marketing in those days and especially about niche marketing.”
Saperstein decided to create a tourism company to specifically welcome the LGBTQ+ population. In 2008, he founded Out in the Vineyard, which hosts four to five events a year.
Out in the Vineyard’s first event in 2008 was the Twilight T-Dance at Napa Valley’s Beringer Vineyards, and it reeled in 300 people from the Bay Area. Gay Wine Weekend, Saperstein’s biggest annual event, is a three-day affair and now draws up to 700 people from all over the country.
“I felt like we needed to have a voice here and a presence in Wine Country,” Saperstein said. “Literally, everyone makes a pilgrimage to the Castro (District, a center of gay rights activism and culture for decades) in San Francisco, and so many who visit San Francisco come up to Wine Country.”
With thousands in the LGBTQ+ community traveling to Sonoma County, Saperstein said Out in the Vineyard’s success was twofold.
“Out in the Vineyard really opened up to the LGBTQ+ community, but it also opened up the wine industry and the hospitality industry to the LGBTQ+ community,” Saperstein said.
Today, Sonoma County continues to benefit from its proximity to San Francisco in attracting LGBTQ+ visitors. The city has the highest percentage of people — 6.2% of its population — who identify as LGBTQ+, according to the analytics firm Gallup. Many are finding their way to Sonoma County as some of the 5.2 million day trippers to Wine Country in 2022, according to Sonoma County Tourism.
During Pride Month, we’re taking a look at the efforts of Saperstein and others to attract the LGBTQ+ community to Sonoma County through marketing and events tailored to them. These days, he’s joined by other wine industry professionals helping the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome, and two of the most devoted are Theresa Heredia, director of winemaking at Healdsburg’s Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery, and Jerome Chery of Sebastopol’s Fog Crest Vineyard.
‘Be outspoken’
Theresa Heredia was named Innovator of the Year by the Sonoma County Vintners trade association this spring, in part for her efforts to grow diversity, equality and inclusion in the wine industry.
“Theresa has been a champion for (diversity, equality and inclusion) not only for Gary Farrell but for the entire wine industry,” said Michael Haney, executive director of the Sonoma County Vintners. “The winery has implemented a wide-ranging diversity pledge to create a diverse workforce and support the underrepresented in the workforce.”
On its website, Gary Farrell has icons of the Human Rights Campaign and a rainbow triangle and Heredia said they’re there to signal the winery is a safe place for people of color and the LGBTQ+ community to visit.
Heredia said she’s often a speaker at events and started in 2015 working with the Human Rights Campaign, an unbrella organization which seeks to advocate for and protect the LGBTQ+ community, among other groups. She spoke at one of their donor dinners in Washington, D.C.
“I spoke about Gary Farrell and our support of the (LGBTQ+) community (and people of color),” she said.
Speaking out, Heredia said, is her modus operandi for effecting change.
“I believe in being outspoken,” said Heredia, a lesbian who said she’s determined to make the wine industry more inclusive.
“The more you’re out and proud, the more you talk about who you are, the more people will understand who you are and welcome you.”
‘Be a positive role model’
Jerome Chery, a French immigrant, said his goal is to further the LGBTQ+ community by being a positive role model for the wine industry. Immigrating to America in 1997, the winemaker worked with several wineries and joined Fog Crest Vineyard in 2013.
