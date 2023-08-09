San Francisco’s massive Outside Lands music festival is taking over Golden Gate Park’s Polo Fields this weekend, and dozens of Sonoma County beer and wine makers will be there to pour their libations while headlining bands and artists like Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar perform for the crowds Friday to Saturday.

Here’s which local breweries and wineries to look for if you’re going to the event:

Wine Lands

According to the festival’s website, this year’s wine options include over 100 different wines from small-production Northern California wineries.

Sonoma County wineries include Healdsburg’s Aperture Cellars, BloodRoot Wines, Brick & Mortar Wines, Edaphos, Joseph-Jibril, Marine Layer, Preston Farm and Winery and Reeve; Geyserville’s Marietta Cellars; Occidental’s Cobb Wines; Sebastopol’s Jolie-Laide Wines, Kosta Browne Winery, Martha Stoumen Wines, and Red Car Wine; and Sonoma’s Gundlach Bundschu and Scribe Winery.

Napa Valley wineries at the festival include Ashes & Diamonds, Charles Krug, Deux Punx, SALDO, The Duckhorn Portfolio, The Prisoner Wine Company, and Unshackled.

Beer Lands

More than 30 California breweries will be on hand during Outside Lands, according the festival’s website, pouring a variety of lagers, IPAs, and ciders.

Sonoma County brewers include Ace Cider, Bear Republic, Golden State Cider, HenHouse Brewing, Moonlight Brewing, Old Caz, and Sonoma Springs.

For more information on Outside Lands, including the full lineup and limited tickets available, go to sfoutsidelands.com.