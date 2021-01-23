Free trees available to North Bay fire survivors

Property owners who suffered losses in North Coast wildfires can pick up a free tree during a giveaway in Fulton on Jan. 23.

The Lake County Gifting a Tree project collected living Christmas trees that were donated by area residents. Those trees, purchased at participating area nurseries, will now be re-homed and hopefully planted on properties where trees and shrubs were destroyed by fire.

Property owners can pick up a tree from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harmony Ag Supply at the corner of River and Fulton roads in Fulton. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Anyone who lost trees in any local wildfire over the past five years in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino or Napa counties is eligible to receive a tree. For more information text Kathy Blair, founder of the project, at 707-972-2084.

Become a food preservation trainer

The pandemic has stirred a big interest in growing our own food. But what can you do if you have excess bounty? The Sonoma Master Gardeners has launched a Food Preserver Program to teach others about home food preservation. Volunteers learn research-based techniques for food preservation and share it with their local community at online and in-person public demonstrations, as guest speakers, through social media and at information booths at farmers markets and other events.

Applications are being accepted from people interested in training to become a certified U.C. Master Food Preserver volunteer. No prior food preservation experience is required. Prospective trainees must attend an online informational meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 to learn about the expectations of volunteers and the selection and training process. The session will be recorded.

The training classes will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Fridays from March through August on Zoom. Hands-on lab classes will be scheduled once it is safe to resume in-person activities in Sonoma County.

Cost for the training is $200 and covers three training manuals, class materials and lab expenses. Partial scholarships are available.

Applications are due by the end of the day Feb. 7. To RSVP to attend a training information meeting or receive a link to the meeting recording, visit bit.ly/3bUzRPT. For more information visit ucanr.edu/mfpsc or contact Deborah Curle at dcurle@sonoma-county.org or 707-565-2305.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.