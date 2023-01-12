Where to celebrate MLK Day, Black History Month in Sonoma County

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday marking the birthday of the celebrated civil rights leader.

Across the nation, many people and organizations spend the day volunteering in their communities, in the spirit of Rev. King, and learning more about his legacy. In Sonoma County, too, people will be out volunteering together and celebrating King’s impact.

It leads up to Black History Month in February, with upcoming events, talks and performances in Sonoma County highlighting Black history, achievements, art, music and more. See our list of ways you can take part, and let us know if we missed an event we can add to our listing.

Marking MLK Day

Jan. 15: The Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration is a free virtual event to honor King’s work for civil rights, social justice and equality. The community is invited to join this Zoom event, presented by the MLK Birthday Celebration Committee, featuring performances by the MLK Celebration Mass Choir, Benjamin Mertz, Louis Jenkins, Presentando Dela the Fella and Tina Rogers. Celebrate with music, poetry, dance, speeches, student oratories, art awards and more.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join the Zoom event with the ID 88248455259, passcode 172836. You also can find more information and watch the live stream on facebook.com/MLKcommittee.

Jan. 16: Volunteer locally with the Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks department during their clean-up event at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1208 Hendley St., Santa Rosa. Volunteers will help beautify the park by picking up litter, spreading mulch, weeding and more. Tools and light refreshments will be provided. Bring family and friends to pitch in together. More information at bit.ly/3X6zjLx.

Jan. 16: In recognition of MLK Day, Berkely artist Jos Sances will talk about his large-scale work, “Or, The Whale” on exhibit at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts and demonstrate the scratchboard technique he used to create the 51-foot artwork. The work documents themes of environmentalism and social justice, including King’s fight for civil rights. 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 16 and up, 10 a.m. to noon for ages 9 to 15. $20 donation to attend, $15 for youth 9 to 15. More information at bit.ly/3X8lpIz.

Black History Month celebrations

Feb. 3: As part of its Black History Month celebration, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum will host a concert by local vintage jazz and blues group The doRiaN Mode. Bob Johns plays piano/trumpet, with David Scott on saxophone and flute, Tony Blake on drums and Dorian Bartley on bass and vocals.

According to the museum’s website, Bartley formed the group in 2013 to explore the roots of jazz. Born in Detroit to an African American father and white mother, she “grew up in a family that valued music as an expression of art, identity and politics. She loves jazz and its balance between creative freedom and structure, the fun of swing and phrasing.”

7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $35 for downstairs and $40 for balcony seating. 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. More information and tickets at bit.ly/3Gy7uEU.

Feb. 7: Join in memorializing King and his legacy with Sonoma State University’s HUB Cultural Center walk to the memorial at the SSU Lakes. The walk honors King’s commitment to non-violent social justice and his work for legal equality for Black Americans. It is recommended to meet with the HUB staff outside of SSU’s Student Center at noon for the walk to the Lakes or meet at the Lakes shortly after. For more information, email austindi@sonoma.edu. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Feb. 18: A community town hall at SSU, “Amplifying Black Voices in Sonoma County,” aims to create a welcoming space for discussion between Black students, staff and faculty, as well as Black community members in Sonoma County. The event at Stevenson Hall 1400 on SSU’s campus will provide room for listening, learning and sharing experiences. Following the event, attendees can enjoy refreshments and appetizers. For more information, email austindi@sonoma.edu. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Feb. 19: The Museum of Sonoma County and Petaluma Blacks for Community Development will host a discussion with contemporary Black artists about their work, especially the theme of resistance in their art. Sonoma County metal artist Denise Ward will moderate the talk with artists Unity Lewis, Michael Granville, TheArthur Wright and BAMR The Artist. Tickets: $10, or $5 for museum members. For more information, go to bit.ly/3kbT7P2.

Feb. 28: The first Black Joy Fest, this celebration at SSU of Black liberation and joy aims to “promote unity on campus, celebrate the journey and progression of Black history, as well as engage in cross-cultural exchange.”

Visit the celebration from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Seawolf Plaza on the SSU campus. For more information, email gomezs@sonoma.edu or go to bit.ly/3CCm6BV. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.