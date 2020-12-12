How to have a virtual wine tasting this holiday season

Feeling the shelter-in-place blues this holiday season?

Here’s an uplifting idea: When you’re Zooming with the relatives, why not have a wine tasting?

We’ve taken care of all the details to make the tasting seamless. All you have to do is present the idea to your tribe and if your relatives are a go, follow these five simple steps:

1. Set a date for the Zoom call and encourage your relatives to buy a red and a white before the tasting. If they want suggestions, send them the list below of wines vetted in our Press Democrat Blind Tastings. With a range of price points, these wines are impressive and scored well.

2. Agree on this format to keep it simple. Each family member can talk about his or her favorite wine.

3. Stipulate that while everyone gets a chance to wax poetic, no one gets to filibuster and use up all the airtime on the call.

4. Insist everyone play nice — no one gets to accuse a family member of having an inferior palate.

5. Celebrate the fact that your Zoom tasting is allowing your family to sidestep politics during a contentious year.

We may have to shelter in place, but there’s an upside: We can congregate online.

Suggested whites

Benovia, 2018 Martaella, Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 14.3%, $55, 4.5 stars. What sets this wine apart is its extraordinary balance — crisp yet lush. It has notes of peach, tangerine and mineral and a kiss of vanilla and a lingering finish. It will pair well with a holiday feast, or it would be lovely solo. Striking.

Ramey, 2017 Fort Ross Seaview, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, 14.5%, $42, 4.5 stars. This is an impressive chardonnay, one with great structure and balance. Complex, with layered notes of apple, brioche, lemon and mineral. Supple texture. Will marry well with many dishes, but also exceptional solo. Extremely well crafted.

Ram’s Gate, 2019 Carneros Estate Vineyard Pinot Blanc, 12.9%, $38, 4.5 stars. This supple pinot blanc is lush but still manages to have pitch-perfect balance. Aromas and flavors of honeysuckle and stone fruit — nectarine and white peach. Lingering finish. Well crafted.

Husch, 2019 Anderson Valley Dry Gewurztraminer, 13.7%, $15, 4 stars. Nice and dry, this gewürztraminer is floral, with notes of mango, cinnamon and honeysuckle. Finishes crisp. Just lovely. This marries exceptionally well with pumpkin pie; it’s an irresistible match.

Rombauer Vineyards, 2019 Napa County, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 14.2%, $24, 4 stars. A pretty sauvignon blanc with a range of flavors — grapefruit, white peach and mango. Nice structure. Balanced. Citrusy finish.

Chappellet, 2019 Napa Valley Chenin Blanc, 13.7%, $38, 3.5 stars. A chenin blanc with great structure and refreshing flavors. Notes of Meyer lemon, guava, peach and mineral. Dry, with bright acid. Creamy texture. Well crafted.

Decoy 2019 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $20, 3.5 stars. An exotic sauvignon blanc with a range of flavors where stone fruit meets citrus. Notes of Meyer lemon, tangerine and white peach, with a hint of honeysuckle. Finishes crisp.

Lang & Reed, 2018 Napa Valley Chenin Blanc, 13%, $35, 3.5 stars. A chenin blanc with great minerality coupled with vibrant fruit flavors. Notes of pear, melon and peach. Buoyed with bright acid, this chenin blanc is a refreshing quaffer.

Suggested reds

Pellegrini, 2018 Alexander Valley, Sonoma County Zinfandel, 14.3%, $35. 4.5 stars. This is a food-friendly zin with high-toned cherry and cranberry fruit amid blackberry flavors. Notes of allspice and fennel in the mix. Snappy finish. Impressive.

Chappellet, 2018 Mountain Cuvee Proprietor’s Blend, 14.5%, $33, 4 stars. A complex cabernet with a range of flavors — blackberry, currant and sage. Balanced. Firm tannins. Savory finish.

Crossbarn, 2018 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.5%, $45, 4 stars. A cab with nice structure and lively red fruits, including high-toned raspberry. Briary, with firm tannins. Nice length. Lovely.

Crux, 2016 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Grenache, 14.4%, $45, 4 stars. Bright and lively, this crisp grenache is a tasty holiday pick with rich dishes. Layered notes lavender, red and black fruit and a hint of tobacco. Nice length. Just lovely.

Fidelity, 2018 Alexander Valley Railyard Zinfandel, 14.7%, $20, 4 stars. A full-throttle zinfandel with generous blackberry and blueberry fruit. This zin has a great undercurrent of spice, with notes of cracked black pepper and licorice. Feisty.

Marimar Estate, 2016 Don Miguel Vineyard, Russian River Valley Tempranillo, 14.3%, $57, 4 stars. This tempranillo has an irresistible intensity and it’s meaty, with aromas and flavors of blueberries, coffee and cracked black pepper. Top-rate.

Orsi Family, 2015 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, Montepulciano, 13.9%, $36, 4 stars. A snappy red with an undercurrent of spice that rides on crisp acidity. Generous fruit. Supple texture. Pretty.

Dry Creek Vineyard, 2018 Heritage Vines, Sonoma County Zinfandel, 14.5%, $26, 3.5 stars. This zin has great balance, with black and red fruit. Tasty notes of blackberry, cranberry and white pepper. Juicy, with savory notes in the mix. Its bright acid makes it a food-friendly zin. Pretty.

