How to make your own cream soda at home

If you have to attend an in-person meeting that has you nervous, let me share my secret: Dab a bit of vanilla perfume or pure vanilla extract on the insides of your wrists just before you enter the meeting.

Soon, everyone in the room will be thinking about cookies or their grandmothers, though they likely won’t realize why. Based on my experience, this works best with men, whose faces and demeanors soften in the presence of the evocative scent.

Vanilla also is calming and has been used at such medical facilities as Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City to help claustrophobic patients get through an MRI and similar procedures.

If you love vanilla, you will have noticed how its price has soared in the last eight to 10 years. Like certain other foods from the tropics, such as black peppercorns, prices for vanilla beans fluctuate. In the early 2000s, prices fell so low that a lot of farmers burned their fields of vanilla orchids and planted more lucrative crops. And then, once the supply dwindled, prices soared. They are still high today.

One of the best sources of information about all things vanilla is Patricia Rain of Santa Cruz, also known as the Vanilla Queen. Once a resident of Sonoma County, she has traveled extensively to wherever vanilla is produced and has worked directly with farmers to learn all she can and to help them receive a fair price for their crops.

Her website, vanillaqueen.com, is full of information and includes an online store. She has extracts, powders and books. Rain has written three books about vanilla. The most recent, “Vanilla: The Cultural History of the World’s Favorite Flavor and Fragrance,” is essential for anyone who loves vanilla. It explores such questions as how did this unique orchard, with its long seed pod that must be fermented and dried for its powerful aromas to emerge, become so popular?

I have always loved vanilla and have never understood how it came to be used pejoratively, to indicate something mild, bland and boring.

It is rare that I recommend balsamic vinegar, as it has been overused for years now. Yet it has specific qualities that make it the ideal acid for a vanilla vinaigrette. Traditional balsamic vinegar has natural vanilla flavors from the wooden casks it ages in for more than a decade. “Industrial” balsamic vinegar, which includes virtually everything on our market shelves, has vanilla flavor as one of many ingredients.

This dressing is outstanding with salads that include protein, such as those people following Keto diets eat. For specific recommendations, see the suggested uses that follow the main recipe. If you want a rich dressing, add the cream; if you want something leaner and brighter, omit it.

Creamy Vanilla Vinaigrette

Makes about ⅔ cup

1 small shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons good-quality balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract or vanilla puree

Sugar, honey or maple syrup, as needed

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, late harvest if available

2 tablespoons cream, optional

Put the shallot and garlic in a small bowl, sprinkle with salt and add the vinegar. Stir and set aside for 20 minutes.

To finish the vinaigrette, stir in the vanilla extract or puree. Taste the mixture and if it seems a bit flat, add about ½ teaspoon of your sweetener of choice. Taste again and repeat until it tastes just right.

Add several very generous turns of black pepper, about two full teaspoons. Stir in olive oil and cream, if using, taste and correct for salt.

Use right away or refrigerate for up to two days.

Suggested uses:

Toss with very fresh salad greens.

Drizzle over poached lobster, grilled quail, roasted chicken, seared ducked breast, smoked poultry, seared skirt steak or grilled hanger steak, served atop fresh greens.

Toss with roasted root vegetables.

Swirl over winter squash soup.

Drizzle over roasted or grilled figs that have been wrapped in bacon.

Make a baguette sandwich using thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh goat cheese and figs. Drizzle this vinaigrette over it before adding the top half of the bread.

Baste roast chicken with the dressing several times during its final 20 minutes in the oven and then, after it is craved, drizzle a bit more dressing over it. It is delicious served atop creamy polenta.

It is easy to make a cream-soda-style drink at home, especially when you have vanilla-flavor simple syrup on hand. It is delicious and refreshing on a hot fall day.

Homemade Cream Soda

Makes 1, easily increased

Ice cubes

4 tablespoons Vanilla Simple Syrup (see recipe below)

1 to 2 teaspoons commercial vanilla paste, optional