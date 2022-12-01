Northern California is well represented during Thursday evening’s White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron.

In addition to highlighting a Sonoma County wine, the White House will serve a Humboldt County goat cheese, according to the released menu.

Humbolt Fog goat cheese from Cypress Grove in Arcata will be one of three award-winning cheeses featured during the state dinner’s American Artisanal Cheeses course.

The soft-ripened goat cheese was the bronze medalist in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest in its category.

The other two cheeses that will be served to Biden and Macron are Rogue River blue cheese made by Rogue Creamery in Grants Pass, Oregon, and Deer Creek cheddar cheese from a small family creamery based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

In addition to the cheese course, the two presidents will dine on Maine lobsters, caviar, squash ravioli and other savory courses. Dessert includes orange chiffon cake and roasted pears with citrus sauce.

All the while, the presidents will enjoy three wine selections, including a 2019 Anakota Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County’s Knights Valley, which will be poured as the choice red and likely paired with the calotte of beef with shallot marmalade.

The all-California wine list also includes a 2018 Newton Chardonnay from Napa Valley and a Roederer Estate Brut Rosé N.V. from Mendocino.