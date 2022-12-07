Inflation worries? Don’t let that hamstring your holiday parties

If you’re wondering whether you can afford to host a holiday party this year with rising prices due to inflation, the simple answer is yes. All you need to do is shop for budget-savvy wines that over-deliver.

The following three family-owned Sonoma County wineries can afford to sell wines that don’t break the bank largely because they own their vineyard land. Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Vineyard, Sonoma’s Cline Cellars and Geyserville’s Pedroncelli Winery produce modestly priced brands you can buy in bulk for a gathering, whether it’s a feast for the extended family or a holiday party with friends.

Dry Creek Vineyard

Kim Stare Wallace, president and vintner, said the winery owns 185 acres of vineyards and this contributes to its ability to keep wines affordable.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve been growing grapes in Dry Creek Valley for five decades,” she said.

These bottlings, the vintner said, have holiday appeal: Dry Creek Vineyard, 2021 Dry Chenin Blanc, Clarksburg, $16; and Dry Creek Vineyard, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, $32.

“Our dry chenin blanc is a lively and refreshing white wine that’s the perfect way to start your holiday feast,” Stare Wallace said. “It’s always my welcome wine as guests arrive at my house and pairs well with a variety of cheese and appetizers.”

As for the cabernet, Stare Wallace said, it adds a touch of elegance to a celebration.

“The velvety mouth-feel of this full-bodied red wine pairs extremely well with a traditional prime rib dinner, while the luxurious texture and savory notes are perfect for sipping with appetizers and good company.”

The wines, Stare Wallace said, are made with minimal intervention and without any animal-based refining agents or products containing gluten.

Established in 1972, Dry Creek Vineyard was Dry Creek Valley’s first new winery following Prohibition. This year it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary as a family-owned winery. Stare Wallace, a second-generation vintner, follows her father Dave Stare, who founded the winery. In 2021, winemaker Tim Bell joined the winery, which produces 100,000 cases yearly.

Cline Cellars

Vintner Fred Cline said owning vineyards is the way to control price as well as what’s in the bottle. The winery owns and farms around 1,000 acres of vines between Contra Costa and Sonoma, and most of its wines are produced from these vineyards.

Culling from its lineup of bottlings, the vintner said three budget-wise wines suited to the holidays are: Cline Cellars, 2020 Seven Ranchlands Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, $24; Cline Cellars, 2020 Ancient Vines Zinfandel, $26; and Cline Cellars, 2019 Estate Viognier, Sonoma Coast, $22.

“The pinot noir is versatile and goes well with many holiday favorites,” Cline said. “It has classic strawberry, cherry and raspberry characteristics that pair well with pork, lamb, duck, turkey and salmon.”

As for the zinfandel, Cline said its vineyard is dry farmed rather than irrigated. The roots of the vines dig 25 feet into the earth in search of water.

“This type of farming (which relies on rainfall) produces intensely flavored grapes,” he said.

Founded in 1982 by Cline and his wife Nancy, the winery is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. In 1989, the vintners purchased an old horse ranch in Sonoma and relocated the winery from its operation in Oakley. Second-generation vintners who are involved in the business are Hilary Cline, 32, vice president of marketing, and Henry Cline, 25, vineyard manager. The winery produces 250,000 cases of wine yearly.

Producing budget-friendly wines of high quality, Cline said, is a philosophy he has long embraced.

“I learned how to make wine from my (late) grandfather (Valeriano Jacuzzi), and he always had wine at the family table,” Cline said. “I wanted our customers to be able to share a similar experience with their children. Wine is best shared.”

Pedroncelli Winery

Selling affordable wines is possible because the winery owns 100 acres of vineyards, said Julie St. John, president and third-generation vintner.

“There’s a savings since we’ve (incrementally) owned the property for 95 years and we farm 80% of our production,” she said.

The vintner said three wines geared for gatherings are: Pedroncelli, 2020 Mother Clone Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, $24; Pedroncelli, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, $20; and Pedroncelli, 2019 Sonoma Classico Red Blend, $24.

“Our zinfandel is the best for holiday gatherings because the flavors complement a wide variety of dishes,” St. John said. “For parties, our sauvignon blanc or Sonoma Classico offer the best options. They are party companions that prime your appetite for food and fun.”

Pedroncelli Winery was founded in 1927 by Giovanni and Giulia Pedroncelli and has spanned four generations. It has had three winemakers over the last century: Giovanni Pedroncelli, his son John Pedroncelli and now Montserrat Reece. The winery produces 50,000 cases a year, with zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon making up the lion’s share, followed by red blends and sauvignon blanc.

“If you looked at Pedroncelli DNA, you would find over-delivering at our core,” St. John said.

“We drink wine every day and we believe others would like to do the same. It’s easier when the everyday bottle of wine is $20 rather than $60.”

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.